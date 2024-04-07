Willy Wonka Experience’s The Unknown Has a New Gig

Photo: Daily Mail/YouTube

Sure you’ve heard about the mortifying ordeal of being known. But what about being The Unknown? The viral, execrable Willy Wonka Experience in Glasgow may have closed up shop, but it’s not forgotten. Who could forget that sad Oompa Loompa? The children’s experience became the stuff of legends when posters got ahold of the AI script, disappointing decor, and original character The Unknown, who popped out from behind a mirror and disturbed kids and adults alike.

The London Dungeon has decided to preserve a meme in amber and hire Felicia Dawkins, a.k.a. The Unknown, as a player in their haunted attraction. “Training and performing with the London Dungeon actors is honestly a dream come true. The costumes and make-up are next level, and to have a script that isn’t AI-generated is something new for me,” Dawkins told the Mirror. Dawkins has been in rehearsals for a few weeks, and her first show was Sunday, April 7. “I’ve always been a fan of the Dungeons so this feels like a full circle moment working in London,” the Glaswegian Dawkins said, “who knew that strange experience would lead me here.” Dawkins will be playing Nun, the Jester, and the Tower Warden, sans shiny mask.