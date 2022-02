Your Daily Schedule for the Biggest Events at the 2022 Winter Olympics

Photo: MARCO BERTORELLO/AFP via Getty Images

The 2022 Winter Olympics hit Beijing this week on skates, skis, bobsleds, snowboards, and all manner of winter modes of transportation we have collectively agreed to sportify. And there are a lot of them. Let’s run the numbers quick: two bookend ceremonies; 15 discrete disciplines across seven sports; and a record 109 events total, including seven new ones added to the program this year, all of which will be undertaken by 2,871 athletes from 91 countries, including 222 from Team USA.

Want to watch the Olympics?

Another number to keep in mind: 13. That’s how many hours Beijing is ahead of New York City, so NBC’s live coverage officially starts with the Opening Ceremony bright and early on Friday, February 4, at 6:30 a.m. ET. The Winter Olympics will then run for over two weeks until the Closing Ceremony on Sunday, February 20, at 7 a.m. ET. You can catch the action either streaming live on Peacock Premium or on NBC. Peacock promises to feature full replays of all events right after they wrap. It’s a lot! To help you keep track of things — and, frankly, to help ourselves keep track of things — we compiled a schedule organized by day and event, below. Feel free to Ctrl+F curling for the most exciting one of all. (Events are listed in Eastern time.)

We plan to keep this post updated as the Olympics progress.

Friday, 2/4

Opening Ceremony, 6:30 a.m.: NBC’s coverage of the ceremony held at Beijing National Stadium will mark the first time an Olympics opening ceremony has aired live in the morning in our corner of the world. Following the live coverage, the Today show will feature its own coverage through 11 a.m., and NBC will re-air an enhanced prime-time presentation of the ceremony at 8 p.m.

Saturday, 2/5

Saturday’s medal events include cross-country skiing, speed skating, biathlon, ski jumping, freestyle skiing, short-track speed skating, and snowboarding.

Medal Events:

• Cross-Country Skiing, 2:45 a.m. — Women’s 7.5km + 7.5km Skiathlon

• Speed Skating, 3:30 a.m. — Women’s 3,000m

• Biathlon, 4 a.m. — Women and Men’s Mixed Relay 4x6km

• Ski Jumping, 6:35 a.m. — Women’s Normal Hill Individual Final Round (trial begins at 4:45 a.m.)

• Freestyle Skiing, 6:30 a.m. — Men’s Moguls Finals (qualifiers start at 5 a.m.)

• Short-Track Speed Skating, 8:18 a.m. — Mixed Team Relay Finals

• Snowboarding, 9:24 p.m. — Women’s Snowboard Slopestyle Final Run 3 (Runs 1 and 2 at 8:30 p.m.)

Sunday, 2/6

Sunday’s medal events include cross-country skiing, speed skating, freestyle skiing, luge, ski jumping, and figure skating.

Medal Events:

• Cross-Country Skiing, 2 a.m. — Men’s 15km + 15km Skiathlon

• Speed Skating, 3:30 a.m. — Men’s 5,000m

• Freestyle Skiing, 6:30 a.m. — Women’s Moguls Finals (the day’s qualifiers start at 5 a.m.)

• Luge, 6:30 a.m. — Men’s Singles Runs 3 and 4 (Runs 1 and 2 on Saturday, February 5, at 6:10 a.m.)

• Ski Jumping, 7 a.m. — Men’s Normal Hill Individual Final Round (First Round at 6 a.m.)

• Figure Skating, 10:35 p.m. — Team Event Women’s Singles Skating, Free Skate

Monday, 2/7

Monday’s medal events include alpine skiing, speed skating, biathlon, short-track speed skating, ski jumping, and freestyle skiing.

Medal Events:

• Alpine Skiing, 12:45 a.m. — Women’s Giant Slalom Run 2 (Run 1 on Sunday, February 6, at 9:15 p.m.)

• Speed Skating 3:30 a.m. — Women’s 1,500m

• Biathlon, 4 a.m. — Women’s 15km Individual

• Short-Track Speed Skating, 7:41 a.m. — Women’s 500m Finals; 7:52 a.m. — Men’s 500m Finals

• Ski Jumping, 7:51 a.m. — Mixed Team Final Round (trial begins at 5:30 a.m.)

• Freestyle Skiing, 9 p.m. — Women’s Freeski Big Air Finals

• Alpine Skiing, 10 p.m. — Men’s Super-G

Tuesday, 2/8

Tuesday’s medal events include biathlon, cross-country skiing, curling, luge, snowboarding, speed skating, and freestyle skiing.

Medal Events:

• Curling, 1:05 a.m. — Mixed Doubles Bronze-Medal Match; 7:05 a.m. — Mixed Doubles Gold-Medal Match

• Snowboarding, 2:36 a.m. — Women’s Parallel Giant Slalom Small Final; 2:43 a.m. — Men’s Parallel Giant Slalom Small Final

• Biathlon, 3:30 a.m. — Men’s 20km Individual

• Speed Skating 5:30 a.m. — Men’s 1,500m

• Cross-Country Skiing, 6:47 a.m. — Women and Men’s Sprint Free Finals (qualifiers begin at 3 a.m., followed by quarterfinals and semifinals)

• Luge, 6:50 a.m. — Women’s Singles Runs 3 and 4 (Runs 1 and 2 on Monday, February 7, at 6:50 a.m.)

• Freestyle Skiing, 10 p.m. — Men’s Freeski Big Air Finals

Wednesday, 2/9

Wednesday’s medal events include alpine skiing, snowboarding, speed skating, Nordic combined, short-track speed skating, luge, and figure skating.

Medal Events:

• Alpine Skiing, 12:45 a.m. — Women’s Slalom Run 2 (Run 1 on Tuesday, February 8, at 9:15 p.m.)

• Snowboarding, 2:45 a.m. — Women’s Snowboard Cross Big and Small Finals; 8:30 p.m. — Women’s Snowboard Halfpipe Finals

• Speed Skating, 5:30 a.m. — Men’s 1,500m

• Nordic Combined, 6 a.m. — Individual Gundersen Normal Hill/10km, Cross-Country

• Short-Track Speed Skating, 8:13 a.m. — Men’s 1,500m Finals

• Luge 8:35 a.m. — Doubles Run 2 (Run 1 at 7:20 a.m.)

• Figure Skating, 8:30 p.m. — Men’s Singles Skating, Free Skate

Thursday, 2/10

Thursday’s medal events include alpine skiing, cross-country skiing, snowboarding, speed skating, luge, and freestyle skiing.

Medal Events:

• Alpine Skiing, 1:15 a.m. — Men’s Alpine Combined Slalom; 10 p.m. — Women’s Super-G

• Cross-Country Skiing, 2 a.m. — Women’s 10km Classic

• Snowboarding, 2:15 a.m. — Men’s Snowboard Cross Big and Small Finals

• Freestyle Skiing, 6 a.m. — Mixed Team Aerials Finals

• Speed Skating, 7 a.m. — Women’s 5,000m

• Luge, 8:30 a.m. — Team Relay Competition

• Snowboarding, 8:30 p.m. — Men’s Snowboard Halfpipe Final Runs

Friday, 2/11

Friday’s medal events include cross-country skiing, speed skating, biathlon, short-track speed skating, skeleton, and snowboarding.

Medal Events:

• Cross-Country Skiing 2 a.m. — Men’s 15km Classic

• Speed Skating, 3 a.m. — Men’s 10,000m

• Biathlon, 4 a.m. — Women’s 7.5km Sprint

• Short-Track Speed Skating, 7:37 a.m. — Women’s 1,000m Finals

• Skeleton, 7:20 a.m. — Men’s Heats 3 and 4 (Heats 1 and 2 on Thursday, February 10, at 8:30 p.m.)

• Snowboarding, 9:50 p.m. — Mixed Team Snowboard Cross Big and Small Finals

Saturday, 2/12

Saturday’s medal events include cross-country skiing, speed skating, biathlon, skeleton, and ski jumping.

Medal Events:

• Cross-Country Skiing, 2:30 a.m. — Women’s 4 x 5km Relay

• Speed Skating, 3:53 a.m. — Men’s 500m

• Biathlon, 4 a.m. — Men’s 10km Sprint

• Skeleton, 7:20 a.m. — Women’s Heats 3 and 4 (Heats 1 and 2 on Friday, February 11, at 8:30 p.m.)

• Ski Jumping, 7 a.m. — Men’s Large Hill Individual Final Round (First Round at 6 a.m.)

Sunday, 2/13

Sunday’s medal events include alpine skiing, cross-country skiing, biathlon, short-track speed skating, speed skating, figure skating, bobsledding, and freestyle skiing.

Medal Events:

• Alpine Skiing, 12:45 a.m. — Men’s Giant Slalom Run 2 (Run 1 on Saturday, February 12, at 9:15 p.m.)

• Cross-Country Skiing, 2 a.m. — Men’s 4 x 10km Relay

• Biathlon, 4 a.m. — Women’s 10km Pursuit; 5:45 a.m. — Men’s 12.5km Pursuit

• Short-Track Speed Skating, 6:35 a.m. — Women’s 3,000m Relay Finals; 7:09 a.m. — Men’s 500m Finals

• Speed Skating, 8:56 a.m. — Women’s 500m

• Figure Skating, 8:15 p.m. — Ice Dancing, Free Dance

• Bobsledding, 8:30 p.m. — Women’s Monobob Heats 3 and 4 (Heats 1 and 2 on Saturday, February 12, at 8:30 p.m.)

• Freestyle Skiing, 8:30 p.m. — Women’s Freeski Slopestyle Final Runs

Monday, 2/14

Monday’s medal events include freestyle skiing, ski jumping, alpine skiing, and snowboarding.

Medal Events:

• Alpine Skiing, 10 p.m. — Women’s Downhill

• Freestyle Skiing, 6 a.m. — Women’s Aerials Finals

• Ski Jumping, 7:06 a.m. — Men’s Team Final Round

• Freestyle Skiing, 8:30 p.m. — Men’s Freeski Slopestyle Finals

• Snowboarding, 8:30 p.m. — Women’s Snowboard Big Air Finals

Tuesday, 2/15

Tuesday’s medal events include snowboarding, speed skating, biathlon, bobsledding, and Nordic combined.

Medal Events:

• Snowboarding, 12 a.m. — Men’s Snowboard Big Air Finals

• Speed Skating, 3:22 a.m. — Women’s Team Pursuit Finals; 3:41 a.m. — Men’s Team Pursuit Finals

• Biathlon, 4 a.m. — Men’s 4x7.5km Relay

• Bobsledding, 7:15 a.m. — Two-Man Heats 3 and 4 (Heats 1 and 2 on Monday, February 14, at 7:05 a.m.)

• Nordic Combined, 6 a.m. — Individual Gundersen Large Hill/10km, Cross-Country

Wednesday, 2/16

Wednesday’s medal events include alpine skiing, biathlon, cross-country skiing, freestyle skiing, ice hockey, and short-track speed skating.

Medal Events:

• Alpine Skiing, 12:45 a.m. — Men’s Slalom Run 2 (Run 1 on Tuesday, February 15, at 9:15 p.m.)

• Biathlon, 2:45 a.m. — Women’s 4x6km Relay

• Cross-Country Skiing, 6 a.m. — Women’s Team Sprint Classic Final; 6:30 a.m. — Men’s Team Sprint Classic Final

• Freestyle Skiing, 6 a.m. — Men’s Aerials Final

• Ice Hockey, 6:30 a.m. — Women’s Bronze-Medal Game; 11:30 p.m. — Women’s Gold-Medal Game

• Short-Track Speed Skating, 7:32 a.m. — Men’s 5,000m Relay Finals; 8:11 a.m. Women’s 1,500m Finals

Thursday, 2/17

Thursday’s medal events include alpine skiing, freestyle skiing, speed skating, figure skating, and Nordic combined.

Medal Events:

• Alpine Skiing, 1 a.m. — Women’s Alpine Combined Slalom

• Freestyle Skiing, 2:10 a.m. — Women’s Ski Cross Big and Small Finals

• Speed Skating, 3:30 a.m. — Women’s 1,000m

• Figure Skating, 5 a.m. — Women’s Singles Skating, Free Skate

• Nordic Combined, 6 a.m. — Team Gundersen Large Hill/4x5km, Cross-Country

• Freestyle Skiing, 9:25 p.m. — Women’s Freeski Halfpipe Finals

Friday, 2/18

Friday’s medal events include curling, freestyle skiing, speed skating, and alpine skiing.

Medal Events:

• Curling, 1:05 a.m. — Men’s Bronze-Medal Match

• Freestyle Skiing, 2:10 a.m. — Men’s Ski Cross Big and Small Finals

• Speed Skating, 3:30 a.m. — Men’s 1,000m

• Freestyle Skiing, 8:30 p.m. — Men’s Freeski Halfpipe Finals

• Alpine Skiing, 11:37 p.m. — Mixed Team Parallel Small Final Bronze-Medal Runs; 11:46 p.m. — Mixed Team Parallel Big Final Gold-Medal Runs

Saturday, 2/19

Saturday’s medal events include biathlon, bobsledding, curling, cross-country skiing, figure skating, ice hockey, and speed skating.

Medal Events:

• Biathlon, 4 a.m. — Women’s 12.5km Mass Start

• Bobsledding, 7 a.m. — Two-Woman Heats 3 and 4 (Heats 1 and 2 on Friday, February 18, at 7 a.m.); 8:30 p.m. — Four-Man Heats 3 and 4 (Heats 1 and 2 on Friday, February 18, at 8:30 p.m.)

• Cross-Country Skiing, 1 a.m. — Men’s 50km Mass Start Free

• Curling, 1:05 a.m. — Men’s Gold-Medal Match; 7:05 a.m. — Women’s Bronze-Medal Game; 8:05 p.m. — Women’s Gold-Medal Match

• Figure Skating 6 a.m. — Pairs Skating, Free Skate

• Ice Hockey, 8:10 a.m. — Men’s Bronze-Medal Game; 11:10 p.m. — Men’s Gold-Medal Game

• Speed Skating, 3:30 a.m. — Men’s Mass Start Final; 4 a.m. — Women’s Mass Start Final

Sunday, 2/20

Sunday’s only scheduled medal event is cross-country skiing.

Medal Events:

• Cross-Country Skiing, 1:30 a.m. — Women’s 30km Mass Start Free

Closing Ceremony, 7 a.m.: The Winter Olympics will wrap things up the way they began, from the Beijing National Stadium.

