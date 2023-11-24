Which Movie Is the Most Thankful at the Box Office?

Photo-Illustration: Illustration: Vulture. Photos: Apple TV+, Lionsgate, Disney

A short dictator, a wishful dreamer, and a singing tribute walk into a movie theater on Thanksgiving weekend… And they immediately get into a battle for the top spot at the box office. Napoleon, Wish, and The Hunger Games: Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes are all in the top three this holiday weekend, but the latter may make its way to no. 1 again. According to Variety, Hunger Games has become the underdog, creeping up on Wish’s lackluster performance. The prequel film earned $5.9 million on Thanksgiving day, while the Disney animated movie scooped up $3.9 million simultaneously, even though Hunger Games has been out for a week already. Ridley Scott’s three-hour film earned $4.4 million the same day; it’s expected to earn $33 million over the five-day weekend, even though it’ll soon be headed for streaming on Apple TV+. As for the Hungry Wishes, Songbirds and Snakes are estimated at $42 million, and Wish at $35 million for the holiday block as a whole. Magnifico probably didn’t grant Disney’s wish for their blockbuster to be more profitable.