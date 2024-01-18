The Eldest Boy Wizard Got the Magical Reboot

Everything is what it seems. The Russos are back! Photo: Bob D’Amico/Disney Channel

Finally, the eldest boy has won something. David Henrie has signed on to star in a Wizards of Waverly Place reboot pilot, reprising his role as oldest wizard sibling Justin Russo. He’s executive producing alongside his on-screen sister Selena Gomez, who will also make a guest appearance. Reboot veterans Jed Elinoff and Scott Thomas of Raven’s Home are writing and producing the pilot. According to Deadline, the potential series would follow Justin as he gives up his wizard powers after a mysterious accident at WizTech, a wizarding school— not a tech company. He isn’t a tech bro in this timeline. It’s almost re-writing history because the original series ended with Justin keeping his powers. He does have to tap back into his magical side when he needs to train a young wizard named Billie (Janice LeAnn Brown) to save the wizarding world.

It’s a random choice for the lead, considering Gomez’s performance as Alex skyrocketed her career and became a personality trait for teenagers everywhere. She wouldn’t have time to layer up in her old costumes, though— she’s too busy becoming Linda Ronstadt, where the only magic is her voice. Even Max, the sandwich shop heir played by Jake T. Austin, would’ve been fun to follow around. We’re getting a former head wizard who can’t even use magic anymore. In this version, there’s no fan service as Justin isn’t even with Juliet— his wife in the reboot is someone named Giada (Mimi Gianopulos), and he has two sons. Two boys! Not even a mini Alex to torture him in adult life. Maybe we can conjure up a new spell to give a little more life to the upcoming pilot: Can this show get any gentler? Please bring back Bridget Mendler.