Wes Anderson Back on the Roald Dahl Sauce

Wes Anderson has his things — symmetrical framing, twee objects, verbose title cards, etc. — and now, we can sort of add Roald Dahl adaptations to the list. The auteur has chosen “The Wonderful World of Henry Sugar” for his second adaptation of a beloved work from the mind of the 20th-century British writer. The 39-minute work is set for a premiere at Venice Film Festival before making its way to Netflix on September 27. It tells the story of Henry Sugar, a man who learns how to see without using his eyes from a guru and then sets off to make some money from gambling using his newfound skill. Per usual, Anderson wrote and directed the short film, with himself, Steven Rales, and Jeremy Dawson producing. Previous collaborator Ralph Fiennes (he led The Grand Budapest Hotel) stars in the film with Anderson newbies Dev Patel (The Green Knight), Benedict Cumberbatch (Doctor Strange), Ben Kingsley (Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings), and Richard Ayoade (The Souvenir Part II).

The real question is … are there more Dahl adaptations coming? Well, rumor has it that the director adapted stories “The Ratcatcher,” “The Swan,” and “Poison” for Netflix, with the entire anthology running for about 100 minutes, per World of Reel. Vulture has reached out to Netflix for confirmation. Perhaps we’ll see more of Dahl Wes Anderson–ized coming soon.