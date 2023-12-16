The Box Office Is Fully Wrapped Up in Wonka

Photo: Warner Bros.

Timothée Chalamet’s Willy Wonka is not just coming for the chocolate cartel but to take over the box office.

Timmy’s movie Wonka earned $14 million during its preview and opening day and is estimated to earn between $37-40 million over the weekend. Tim Burton’s edition of The Chocolate Factory earned $56 million during its opening weekend back in 2005, while the Gene Wilder edition found more success in home media, only making about $4 million in total at the box office. Wonka earned mixed reviews from critics but seemed to have given a sweeter appreciation from fans, with a 3.5 rating on Letterboxd. It’ll have a few weeks before more movie musicals, The Color Purple and Mean Girls, hit the theaters to compete with the chocolatier. Even if test audiences don’t realize they might be musicals, at least from the trailers.