The Box Office Is Still Swimming With Wonka

The chocolate river is still flowing with Wonka’s goods. After premiering in mid-December, Timmy’s candy kingdom reigns high with its third week at the top of the box office— Christmas weekend was all about Aquaman. It is set to earn around $15.5 million this weekend for an overall domestic total of $150 million and almost $400 million worldwide. However, a new movie has entered the box office and is swimming closely behind Willy. Universal Pictures’s Night Swim, a horror film that dares to make a fun summer activity into a spooky nightmare, is estimated for a $12.5 million opening. Starring Wyatt Russell and Kerry Condon, the first horror film of the year follows a suburban family who discovers that their backyard pool is haunted and tries to kill them. Bodies of water are scary in both of the top movies’s universes for different reasons; they both drown children, but at least one of them is in chocolate.