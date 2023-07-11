Timothée Chalamet Wants to Be the Candy Man

He mixes it with fun and makes the world taste good. Photo: Alamy Stock Photo/Alamy Stock Photo

Before Willy Wonka made himself vulnerable to child-endangerment lawsuits during an effort to find his successor, he was just a guy with a dream. Timothée Chalamet will play that guy in the upcoming prequel Wonka, based on the Roald Dahl character previously portrayed by Gene Wilder in 1971 and Johnny Depp in 2005. Chalamet’s Wonka, though, isn’t concerned about the future of his lucrative chocolate business, nor is he dragging kids into his factory to put them through candy-based trials for the opportunity to snatch his crown. This version, shrouded in a secrecy probably maintained by a cabal of underpaid — if paid at all — Oompa-Loompas over at Warner Bros., will be the chocolatier’s origin story, complete with his adventures around Wonka-world before he made it big. It comes from mastermind Paddington collaborators Simon Farnaby and Paul King. The former co-wrote Paddington 2, while the latter co-wrote and directed the first two entries in the anthropomorphic-bear series. We began composing this explainer a little skeptical of the millionth IP-driven prequel, but we admit that this is the duo that could make lemonade out of lemons. Below, your golden ticket to Wonka.

It’s time to show the world the Wonka trailer.

“I spent the past seven years traveling the world, perfecting my craft,” Twonka introduces himself in the first official trailer, rudely not through song. “You see, I’m something of a magician and chocolate-maker.” And somehow he’s gonna combine these two to take over the chocolate market and help the people he loves. Except for this Hugh Grant–looking orange thing he’s not so sure about. “Allow me to refresh your memory,” the jarred “little man” says, cueing up the Oompa-Loompa song. “I’ve started dancing now. Once we’ve started, we can’t stop.”

What’s the first look looking like?

We see Chalamet wearing Wonka’s best — a top hat, velvet overcoat, and pinstripe pants — while standing in the center of what appears to be a dance number, surrounded by ladies in witchy shoes and gray A-line skirts holding umbrellas that say “Wonka,” per an Entertainment Weekly exclusive. In a People first look, Chalamet also appears to speak with an Oompa-Loompa Hugh Grant trapped in a glass jar. Justice for Oompa-Loompas forreal.

What’s the plot?

Details about the film remain under wraps, but we have had a (chocolatey) taste. When netizens said that Wonka “fucks” after seeing leaked images of the set, Chalamet responded by saying that the film is wholesome. “You know what’s really funny about that is it’s so misleading,” he told British Vogue in September 2022. “This movie is so sincere, it’s so joyous.” So that leaves out a Call Me by Your Name–type Wonka film. Boo.

Is Timothée Chalamet gonna do a little song and dance?

Yes, he will reprise his role as a musical-theater kid. The film will include “several” musical numbers, Deadline reported in May 2021. During filming, Chalamet was captured singing atop a vehicle, confirming Deadline’s report that the actor was given his first opportunity to “show off his singing and dancing skills.” He even recorded the soundtrack at Abbey Road Studios, where he felt like he was “desecrating” history, per Time. Mind you, it can’t be anything crazier than those Nicki Minaj covers he did in high school. Those were really something.

Who’s in the cast?

Paddington stars Olivia Colman, Sally Hawkins, Hugh Grant, and Rowan Atkinson join Chalamet. Keegan-Michael Key (Key & Peele), Jim Carter (Downton Abbey), and Natasha Rothwell (Insecure) also star.

When’s the release date?

Wonka sashays into theaters December 15.