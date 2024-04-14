The Writers Guild Awards 2024 Winners

American Fiction won the Oscar already. Photo: MGM/Everett Collection

Hey, remember awards season? Well, the Oscars already came and went on March 10, and all the other guild awards are out of the way, but the Writers Guild Awards took their time. The 2024 WGAs are being held a month after the Oscars, on April 14. Due to the strike, the ceremony got pushed back a bit this year, out of the typical awards-season bubble and into later spring, when nobody in the Vulture Movie Fantasy League can benefit. Despite being typically grouped with the movie awards, there are actually only three film categories and 19 categories for television, so maybe you can just think about this as a precursor to the 2025 Emmys in September. Below, the winners of the 2024 Writers Guild Awards. Just because the strike is over doesn’t mean we forgot about you, writers.

Original Screenplay

﻿The Holdovers, by David Hemingson

Adapted Screenplay

﻿American Fiction, by Cord Jefferson, based upon the novel Erasure by Percival Everett

Documentary Screenplay

﻿The Pigeon Tunnel, by Errol Morris

Drama Series

﻿Succession, by Will Arbery, Jesse Armstrong, Miriam Battye, Jon Brown, Jamie Carragher, Ted Cohen, Nate Elston, Francesca Gardiner, Callie Hersheway, Lucy Prebble, Georgia Pritchett, Tony Roche, Susan Soon He Stanton, Will Tracy

Comedy Series

﻿The Bear, by Karen Joseph Adcock, Joanna Calo, Kelly Galuska, Rene Gube, Sofya Levitsky-Weitz, Stacy Osei-Kuffour, Alex Russell, Catherine Schetina, Christopher Storer

New Series

﻿The Last of Us, by Neil Druckmann, Halley Gross, Craig Mazin, Bo Shim

Limited Series

﻿Beef, by Joanna Calo, Bathsheba Doran, Jean Kyoung Frazier, Niko Gutierrez-Kovner, Lee Sung Jin, Alice Ju, Carrie Kemper, Mike Makowsky, Marie Hanhnhon Nguyen, Kevin Rosen, Alex Russell

TV & New-Media Motion Pictures

﻿Quiz Lady, by Jen D’Angelo

Animation

﻿“Carl Carlson Rides Again” (The Simpsons), by Loni Steele Sosthand

Episodic Drama

﻿“Living+” (Succession), by Georgia Pritchett & Will Arbery

Episodic Comedy

﻿“Escape From Shit Mountain” (Poker Face), by Nora & Lilla Zuckerman

Comedy/Variety Talk Series

﻿Last Week Tonight with John Oliver; Senior Writers Daniel O’Brien, Owen Parsons, Charlie Redd, Joanna Rothkopf, Seena Vali Writers Johnathan Appel, Ali Barthwell, Tim Carvell, Liz Hynes, Ryan Ken, Mark Kramer, Sofia Manfredi, John Oliver, Taylor Kay Phillips, Chrissy Shackelford

Comedy/Variety Sketch Series

﻿I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson, by Tim Robinson, Zach Kanin, John Solomon, Gary Richardson, Reggie Henke, Brendan Jennings, Patti Harrison

Comedy/Variety Specials

﻿Sarah Silverman: Someone You Love, by Sarah Silverman

Quiz and Audience Participation

﻿The Chase; Head Writer David Levinson Wilk; Writers Erik Agard, Kyle Beakley, Micki Boden, Megan Broussard, Jonathan Daly, Brian Greene, Robert King, Jason Lundell, Sierra Mannie, Amy Ozols, Bobby Patton, Ellen Teitel, Ari Yolkut

Daytime Drama

﻿Days of Our Lives; Head Writer Ron Carlivati; Creative Consultant Ryan Quan; Writers Sonja Alar, Jazmen Darnell Brown, Joanna Cohen, Carolyn Culliton, Richard Culliton, Cheryl Davis, Kirk Doering, Christopher Dunn, Jamey Giddens, David Kreizman, Henry Newman, Dave Ryan, Katherine D. Schock

Children’s Episodic, Long Form and Specials

﻿“Romance Dawn” (One Piece), by Matt Owens & Steven Maeda

Short-Form New Media

﻿Carpool Karaoke, by Casey Stewart, David Young

Documentary Script

﻿“Episode One: Blood Memory” (The American Buffalo), by Dayton Duncan

News Script — Regularly Scheduled, Bulletin, or Breaking Report

﻿“Surprise Attack!” (CBS Weekend News), by J. Craig Wilson, Ambrose Raferty

News Script — Analysis, Feature, or Commentary

﻿“Healing and Hope” (60 Minutes), by Scott Pelley, Nicole Young, Kristin Steve

Digital News

“The Persuaders: A 5-Part Investigation into the Union-Busting Industry,” by Dave Jamieson; HuffPost

Radio/Audio Documentary

﻿“The Call” (This American Life), by Mary Harris

Radio/Audio News Script — Regularly Scheduled, Bulletin, or Breaking Report

﻿“World News This Week – Week of March 17, 2023,” by Joy Piazza; ABC News Radio

Radio/Audio News Script — Analysis, Feature or Commentary

﻿“The Diagnosis Was Fatal. She Couldn’t Get an Abortion” (What Next), by Madeline Ducharme and Mary Harris

On-Air Promotion

﻿“WCBS AM Promos,” by Bill Tynan; WCBS Newsradio 880