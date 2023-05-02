2023 wga strike

Celebrities Are Standing With the WGA

Mandy Patinkin. Photo: Erik McGregor/LightRocket via Getty Images

Hollywood royalty is on the side of labor. The Writers Guild of America called for a strike on May 2 after negotiations for fair pay and streaming-era regulations broke down, leaving late-night and variety television immediately impacted, the future of your favorite show an open question, reality and animated TV the only sure things … and no Pete Davidson–hosted SNL episode. Celebrities voiced their support for the strike in the days and weeks leading up to the anticipated walkout, but the first Monday in May proved to be the most fruitful moment to get them on the record about the then-potential seismic event. “Everything changed with streaming, and everyone needs to be compensated for their work,” Amanda Seyfried told Variety on the Met Gala red carpet. “It’s fucking easy. I don’t get it.” Jimmy Fallon, who also attended the fashion extravaganza, said he “wouldn’t have a show if it wasn’t for my writers, and I support them all the way.” Game of Thrones mastermind George R.R. Martin expressed support for the writers in a blog post: “No one wanted this — no writer with an ounce of sense, anyway — but the producers and the studios and the networks and the streamers gave us no choice.” Below are the celebrities in support of the writers’ strike and those on the front lines.

Jack Black

Lin Manuel Miranda

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez

John Leguizamo

Adam Shapiro

Jamie Lee Curtis

Evan Handler

The cast of The Good Place

Wendell Pierce

Liz Shuler

David Seidler

America Ferrera

Joel McHale

Mariska Hargitay

Mark Ruffalo

Colin Farrell

Lil Wayne

Barack Obama

Drews Carey and Gooden

James Cromwell

Flavor Flav

Chris Pine

Kerry Washington

Desus Nice

Bob Odenkirk

Mandy Patinkin

Damon Lindelof

David Simon

President Biden

Rage Against the Machine’s Tom Morello

Jennifer Coolidge

Nathan Fillion

Jason Sudeikis and the Cast of Ted Lasso

Imagine Dragons

Tatiana Maslany

Pete Davidson

Breckin Meyer

Lisa Ann Walter

Lala Kent

Ben McKenzie

Drew Barrymore

Ziwe

Gina Prince-Bythewood

Timothy Simons

John Mulaney

Dermot Mulroney

Snoop Dogg

Matt Rogers and Bowen Yang

Ilana Glazer

Cynthia Nixon

Mike Schur

Bill Nye

Mark Hamill

Jay Leno

Rob Lowe

Amanda Seyfried

Jimmy Fallon

Quinta Brunson

Olivia Wilde

Brian Tyree Henry

Edie Falco

Mindy Kaling

Seth Meyers

Boots Riley

Melanie Lynskey

Yvette Nicole Brown

Zach Cherry

Sharon Horgan

Sean Penn

Elizabeth Warren

Bernie Sanders

