Celebrities Are Standing With the WGA

Mandy Patinkin. Photo: Erik McGregor/LightRocket via Getty Images

Revisit our previous coverage of the WGA’s strike against the AMPTP as it hits 101 days.

Hollywood royalty is on the side of labor. The Writers Guild of America called for a strike on May 2 after negotiations for fair pay and streaming-era regulations broke down, leaving late-night and variety television immediately impacted, the future of your favorite show an open question, reality and animated TV the only sure things … and no Pete Davidson–hosted SNL episode. Celebrities voiced their support for the strike in the days and weeks leading up to the anticipated walkout, but the first Monday in May proved to be the most fruitful moment to get them on the record about the then-potential seismic event. “Everything changed with streaming, and everyone needs to be compensated for their work,” Amanda Seyfried told Variety on the Met Gala red carpet. “It’s fucking easy. I don’t get it.” Jimmy Fallon, who also attended the fashion extravaganza, said he “wouldn’t have a show if it wasn’t for my writers, and I support them all the way.” Game of Thrones mastermind George R.R. Martin expressed support for the writers in a blog post: “No one wanted this — no writer with an ounce of sense, anyway — but the producers and the studios and the networks and the streamers gave us no choice.” Below are the celebrities in support of the writers’ strike and those on the front lines.

Jack Black

we out here 💪🏽 pic.twitter.com/iqQswgmahY — rivkah reyes is on strike (@rivkahreyes) July 24, 2023

Lin Manuel Miranda

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez

John Leguizamo

Adam Shapiro

Jamie Lee Curtis

Evan Handler

The cast of The Good Place

Wendell Pierce

Some Monday morning wisdom from our striking @sagaftra brother Wendell Pierce: “A union, unified, can never be defeated. When we fight, we win!” Solidarity with SAG-AFTRA and @WGAEast @WGAWest as they enter another week on the picket line! #WGAstrong #SAGAFTRAstrong pic.twitter.com/FErUXKamPu — RWDSU (@RWDSU) July 31, 2023

Liz Shuler

The incredible @LizShuler at our Genre Queens picket today at Fox #WGAStrike pic.twitter.com/4DOyOM1VbS — Writers Guild of America West (@WGAWest) July 28, 2023

David Seidler

America Ferrera

Joel McHale

Meet @joelmchale, Jeff Winger on Community (NBC). Why he's striking: I support everything writers are asking for and more, because the writers are the inventors of these shows, and without the inventors, we've got nothing. #WGAStrike #WGAStrong #SAGAFTRA ✊ pic.twitter.com/oNFL0qp8NF — Angela Treviño (@Angela3vino) May 31, 2023

Mariska Hargitay

In the Writers Guild of America, corporate greed and not valuing writers are considered especially heinous…



Thank you Mariska! #WGAstrong #WGAstrike pic.twitter.com/EROD6CIqf8 — Writers Guild of America, East (@WGAEast) May 25, 2023

Mark Ruffalo

Mark Ruffalo came straight from his art class to share a message of solidarity! Thank you @MarkRuffalo ✊#WGAstrong #RallyattheRock https://t.co/pKxn2xTN50 pic.twitter.com/sWnAAz8RTn — Writers Guild of America, East (@WGAEast) May 23, 2023

Colin Farrell

Colin Farrell speaks at the WGA picket line: "It's a testament to the arrogance of those at the top that these people are now out of work because they are doing the right thing." https://t.co/WLAhBc0cqZ pic.twitter.com/zEqKpB9NnM — Variety (@Variety) May 25, 2023

Lil Wayne

Thank you, Lil Wayne, for sending a @Fatburger truck to the picket lines today AND for having a turkey burger so I can keep this #StrikeBodSummer going! #WritersStrike #WGAStrong pic.twitter.com/PX97OjFKBq — Gennefer Gross (@Gennefer) May 26, 2023

Barack Obama

Obama said he hopes striking film and TV writers "get the fair share of the fruits of their labor." https://t.co/ds6kKUQYmK — HuffPost Politics (@HuffPostPol) May 25, 2023

Drews Carey and Gooden

🚨Ateention #WGA Folks! 🚨

Show your WGA card at Bob’s Big Boy in Burbank or Swingers Diner on Beverly (near Fairfax) and your meal is free.

For the duration of the strike.

Dine-in only, Tip included.#WGAStrong #WGAStrike

Spread your the word 🙏❤️ — ʎǝɹɐƆ ʍǝɹᗡ (@DrewFromTV) May 19, 2023

James Cromwell

It begins with the words.

Nothing happens without them. Sometimes, the writing achieves transcendence, but, in every case, it’s seminal. I got to a give a brilliant speech recently, which not only explicated my and my brother’s characters, it illuminated an entire narrative. 1/3 — James Cromwell 🐷 (@jamesocromwell) May 22, 2023

This is what great writers do. And they need to be compensated in accordance with their contribution. At the very least, they need to be able to provide for themselves and their families. 2/3 — James Cromwell 🐷 (@jamesocromwell) May 22, 2023

In this era of corporate greed and union busting, management seems to hold all the cards. Except for the most important ones: Unity; Solidarity; Fraternity. All of us win when the writers win. And we will win. Union! Strike! #wgastrike #UnionStrong #Succession @jessearmstrong1 — James Cromwell 🐷 (@jamesocromwell) May 22, 2023

Flavor Flav

DON’T WRITE, JUST FIGHT 👊🏿💥 #DoTheWriteThing #FightThePower WGA x Ted Lasso x Abbott Elementary pic.twitter.com/CQEUbQZAw7 — FLAVOR FLAV LA 8/7 (@FlavorFlav) May 18, 2023

A true spread of burgers and pizzas at Warner Bros courtesy of Flava Flav! Please come picket and eat! #WGAstrong pic.twitter.com/V1pJZ4raIr — Brittani Nichols *Double Strike Version* (@BisHilarious) May 18, 2023

Chris Pine

Chris Pine brings empanadas to the picket line.



Me: you should call them

em-pine-nadas



Get me back to work! I’m giving great jokes away for free! #WGASTRONG pic.twitter.com/h3o5ws0UNq — WGA Board Candidate Jonterri Gadson (@JaytotheTee) May 16, 2023

Kerry Washington

It was an honor and a privilege to be out striking with the writers of the @WGAWest today! @SimpsonStreet and I support and LOVE you all! #WGAStrong ✊🏾 pic.twitter.com/963S5pXzyX — kerry washington (@kerrywashington) May 11, 2023

Desus Nice

Bob Odenkirk

Mandy Patinkin

Kind of an intense guy… https://t.co/WtFoto7CCG — Mandy Patinkin (@PatinkinMandy) May 10, 2023

This is what I would be doing on TV without writers.



Writers are asking for fairness: when the studios invest millions into producing a film or series, they can pay for the value writers create. #WGAStrong #WGAStrike @WGAEast @WGAWest pic.twitter.com/CVQwBZocQC — Mandy Patinkin (@PatinkinMandy) May 8, 2023

Damon Lindelof

Damon Lindelof talks about the energy he feels from young members of the WGA outside the Disney lot in Burbank with THR's @Snoodit pic.twitter.com/2fxtGY98V4 — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) May 10, 2023

David Simon

David Simon, the creator of The Wire, says he’s on strike to protect new generations of writers and make sure they aren’t exploited by studios.



He also explains how studios are cutting jobs to please shareholders and making TV shows almost impossible to run. cc @AoDespair pic.twitter.com/JNaBsOCEEN — More Perfect Union (@MorePerfectUS) May 11, 2023

President Biden

"I sincerely hope the strike gets resolved, and writers are given a fair deal as soon as possible. This is an iconic, meaningful American industry & we need the writers—and all the workers—to tell the stories of our nation, and the stories of all of us." - @POTUS #WGAStrong #1u pic.twitter.com/cyH7HrTK6G — Writers Guild of America, East (@WGAEast) May 9, 2023

Rage Against the Machine’s Tom Morello

Jennifer Coolidge

Nathan Fillion

Jason Sudeikis and the Cast of Ted Lasso

Thanks to the cast of @TedLasso for coming out to support us on the picket. (Jett with the great video)!#WGAStrong #WGAStrike pic.twitter.com/qQFkbkbfiN — Jackie (Decembly) Penn - WGA Captain at WB (@JackiePenn18) May 31, 2023

Imagine Dragons

Surprise Imagine Dragons concert @ Netflix picket line!!!!! pic.twitter.com/oLK4VZaKzF — James Is ON STRIKE (@ScriptsByJames) May 9, 2023

Tatiana Maslany

Tatiana Maslany stands with the Writers Guild of America in New York. #WGAstrike #WGAstrong pic.twitter.com/SFJHECqbWU — Henning 💚 10 Years Orphan Black (@SestraHulk) May 12, 2023

Pete Davidson

Pete Davidson just dropped off pizza from Spumoni Gardens for striking Writer’s Guild members in Greenpoint pic.twitter.com/RjO5HgIje8 — Liam Quigley (@_elkue) May 5, 2023

Breckin Meyer

breckin meyer from clueless during the WGA strike 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/kPlOI4cu7K — bethany (@fiImgal) May 5, 2023

Lisa Ann Walter

Lala Kent

‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Lala Kent No Longer Attending MTV Movie & TV Awards Amid Writers Strike (Exclusive) https://t.co/yfO5EJxIXF — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) May 4, 2023

Ben McKenzie

Drew Barrymore

Ziwe

exploiting laborers is very hater behavior — ziwe (@ziwe) May 4, 2023

Gina Prince-Bythewood

WHY I’M STRIKING: “We want everyone to succeed...but we want our fair share” - Gina Prince-Bythewood, director, ‘The Woman King’, outside Warner Bros in Burbank today #WritersStrike pic.twitter.com/4PBDIQFuwV — Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) May 4, 2023

Timothy Simons

Why I’m Striking: “I’ve never said a funny thing without a writer” - ‘Veep’ actor Timothy Simons tells Deadline outside of Netflix in LA today #WritersStrike pic.twitter.com/LFkv3uH9r2 — Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) May 4, 2023

John Mulaney

Dermot Mulroney

Dermot Mulroney, SAG-AFTRA, and Robert Ramsey, WGA, on why they’re striking: “You can hardly make a living anymore [in the entertainment industry]...” #WritersStrike pic.twitter.com/XGl1rzVKUy — Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) May 4, 2023

Snoop Dogg

Matt Rogers and Bowen Yang

Ilana Glazer

Ilana Glazer getting to the core 🎯 of what we're on the picket lines fighting for. @ilazer #WGAstrong #WGAstrike #RallyattheRock pic.twitter.com/BHTO7NgseT — Writers Guild of America, East (@WGAEast) May 26, 2023

Cynthia Nixon

Cynthia Nixon at #WritersStrike in NYC today: “I feel like it’s important to be out here because writers are some of my best friends and some of my heroes...” pic.twitter.com/VxrRNiCMvF — Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) May 3, 2023

Cynthia Nixon 👑 at WGAE’s #RallyattheRock, speaking on the “existential battle” writers are facing to prove the value of the craft - despite profits soaring. @CynthiaNixon #WGAstrong #WGAstrike pic.twitter.com/uYSeRphfHz — Writers Guild of America, East (@WGAEast) May 26, 2023

Mike Schur

WHY I’M STRIKING: “Writing as a career is under threat,” Mike Schur tells Deadline on the picket line outside of the Paramount lot in LA today #WritersStrike pic.twitter.com/QhBW5FNtq3 — Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) May 3, 2023

Bill Nye

Mark Hamill

I stand with @WGAWest and @WGAEast and fully support them in their strike.



"If it ain't on the page, it ain't on the stage."#WGAStrong — Mark Hamill (@MarkHamill) May 2, 2023

Jay Leno

Jay Leno just came to Disney to hand out donuts to us writers. Thank you @jayleno for the solidarity!! #WGAStrong pic.twitter.com/4pq8kpWTSk — Caroline “WGA Captain on Strike” Renard (@carolinerenard_) May 2, 2023

Rob Lowe

Rob Lowe on the picket line outside of the Paramount lot in LA today: “We’re only as good as the writing we get” #WritersStrike pic.twitter.com/x7UASNi1af — Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) May 2, 2023

Amanda Seyfried

Amanda Seyfried on the potential WGA strike: "My writer friends think it's going to happen." #MetGala https://t.co/OcPy5cjK1f pic.twitter.com/zkMT2aIqZU — Variety (@Variety) May 2, 2023

Jimmy Fallon

Jimmy Fallon on the potential writers strike: "I wouldn't have a show if it wasn't for my writers, and I support them all the way." https://t.co/m94XaFKHbE pic.twitter.com/oKLq4GrgkR — Variety (@Variety) May 2, 2023

Quinta Brunson

“AI can’t write Tariq’s raps” 😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/5VEbdXOj5F — j a d a (@jadawadas) May 3, 2023

Quinta Brunson, at the #MetGala, on the potential writers’ strike that could happen as soon as Tuesday.



"I'm a member of WGA [Writers Guild of America] and support WGA, and them getting — we, us — getting what we need." https://t.co/3Xv5AzigsM pic.twitter.com/1aDQsh8d0L — The Associated Press (@AP) May 1, 2023

Olivia Wilde

When Olivia Wilde was asked about the writers' strike she said:



"I support the writers," and "I support unions."



That's how it's done. pic.twitter.com/iObmQhBzGx — More Perfect Union (@MorePerfectUS) May 2, 2023

Brian Tyree Henry

Brian Tyree Henry on the potential writers strike: “I just hope that everyone is treated equally…People strike for a reason.” #MetGala https://t.co/OcPy5cjK1f pic.twitter.com/5hq6gg85D2 — Variety (@Variety) May 1, 2023

Edie Falco

Just spoke to Edie Falco who was supposed to appear at Peacock NewFront today to promote her new series. She will not cross our picket line and is canceling her appearance.

Thank you Edie. #UnionStrong #WGAStrong#SAGAFTRASolidarity — Warren Leight (@warrenleightTV) May 2, 2023

Mindy Kaling

Seth Meyers

Boots Riley

U know hard I promote I'm A Virgo

Posting&reposting anything that helps do that.



That ALL stops soon as a #WGAStrike is called.



Its a move showrunners r making in hopes2make negotiations go faster.



Still hope ppl see the show, but I wont put in work for it during the strike. — Boots Riley (@BootsRiley) April 30, 2023

Melanie Lynskey

I stand with the WGA members voting to strike! The main thing any of us have to go on when choosing a project is the quality of the script. It’s everything. There is no industry without writers. They deserve to be able to make a living! https://t.co/yeWxa1ALCv — Melanie Lynskey (@melanielynskey) April 11, 2023

Yvette Nicole Brown

Writers are ESSENTIAL. I stand with the @WGAWest. They deserve what they have been asking for. I pray the producers go back to the table with a deal they can say yes to. #WritersStrike #UnionSolidarity ✊🏾❤️💫 https://t.co/Sd1LQb7DdV — yvette nicole brown (@YNB) May 2, 2023

Zach Cherry

Actors Clark Gregg and Zach Cherry were seen at the #WritersStrike Day 1



Full gallery of #WritersGuildofAmerica strike in New York City and Los Angeles here: https://t.co/5c51C0cWSv



📸 Getty pic.twitter.com/EOrv0xWyAn — Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) May 2, 2023

Sharon Horgan

.@SharonHorgan at #BAFTATVAwards:



It all “begins and ends with the #writers, so solidarity with my WGA brothers and sisters”



Congratulations to all the winners, including WGGB members who have taken home awards this eve — The Writers' Guild (@TheWritersGuild) May 14, 2023

Sean Penn

“the industry has been upending the writers and actors and directors for a very long time... including the use of AI. It strikes me as a human obscenity for there to be pushback on that from the producers"



- Sean Penn at Cannes Film Festival #WGAStrong https://t.co/J85Bhsh8F6 — Writers Guild of America, East (@WGAEast) May 19, 2023

Elizabeth Warren

If you’re enjoying your weekend, thank the labor movement.



And if you’re winding down with a movie or TV show, thank the working people who create the stories we love.



I stand with @WGAWest, @WGAEast, @SAGAFTRA, and #DGA in their fight. — Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) May 20, 2023

Bernie Sanders