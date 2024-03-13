Carrie Coon Wants The Gilded Age to Take Broadway

Picture it: the curtain goes up at the Winter Garden Theater. A spotlight illuminates one lonely juvenile as he sings an “I Want” song about inventing the alarm clock. “But who will have time for me?” he belts. A musical based on HBO’s completely normal show, The Gilded Age? It’s closer than you think. Or at least Carrie Coon wants it. “If anybody listened to me, there’d be a musical of The Gilded Age on the Broad Way,” she told Andy Cohen on WWHL Wednesday night. “And we would make a mint!” The show features so many Broadway luminaries — including Christine Baranski, Kelli O’Hara, Nathan Lane. But what about her and on-screen hubby Morgan Spector? “Now Morgan would probably acquit himself fine, but I would have to be recast, because I can’t walk and sing at the same time,” she said. “But maybe they’d just carry me around. I don’t know, I think we could make a lot of money.” She’s just saying what we’re all thinking.

