X-Men ’97 Creator Beau DeMayo Reportedly Fired From Series

X-Men ’97 creator Beau DeMayo was reportedly fired from the series ahead of its March 20 Disney+ debut, per The Hollywood Reporter. DeMayo’s company email was deactivated and the cast and crew of the show were told DeMayo wouldn’t be involved with the project moving forward, according to a March 12 report. DeMayo will not do press for X-Men ’97 or be involved in future seasons, according to Variety. The writer already completed work on a second season. Disney+ did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

DeMayo, who previously worked on Marvel projects including Moon Knight and the ever-delayed Blade, has also deleted his Instagram. The reported firing came one day before X-Men ’97’s Hollywood premiere. The upcoming series is a continuation of the ’90s X-Men: The Animated Series. DeMayo’s inclusion on an X-Men project was particularly exciting because he is a gay, Black man heading a series that not only deals with outsiders on the margins of society but is also often overtly homoerotic. Bobby can cool our drink down any day he wants.