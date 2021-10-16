Yamini Nambimadom Wants a Monogamous Marriage With Her Bed

Thanks to the coronavirus, comedians are now trapped at home like the rest of us, so we decided that while we’re all self-isolating, we’d do something a little different from our usual “Follow Friday” column. Instead of interviewing up-and-coming comedians we love on Twitter, we’re going live on Instagram every week to check in with some of our favorite people in comedy to get a firsthand look at how they’re handling the pandemic. So welcome to our new version of the column, now titled “Follow (From a Safe Distance) Friday.”

This week, I donned my lucky hat for a virtual chit chat with Yamini Nambimadom (Pillow Fight, Second City, noted Zillennial) about how she’s doing post-vax but still pre-end-of-the-pandemic. She made me blush right off the bat with her fandom of my Fetch! With Ruff Ruffman days, explained why Twitter is one of the best places to get your news, and shared some excellent advice to white women on taking advantage of their prime season, Christian Girl Fall. She also gave an incredibly sound and logical answer to my favorite Fuck/Marry/Kill prompt (bed, shower, fridge): “I would marry my bed. I think that it’s been there for me through all kinds of things, you know? I could use another person’s fridge, another person’s shower, and I wouldn’t feel off-put. But sleeping in someone else’s bed? Not the same.”

You can find Yamini on Twitter at @showmetheyamz and on Instagram at @yaminidoescomedy.