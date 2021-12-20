Our Spooky, Sexy Yellowjackets Theories

Don’t let that confused look fool you, Shauna is sharper than she lets on. Photo: Kailey Schwerman/Showtime

Showtime’s Yellowjackets never lets you forget that teenage girldom is a brutal, thrilling, all-consuming (lol) experience. The series from Ashley Lyle and Bart Nickerson about a varsity girls’ soccer team from New Jersey that crashes in the Canadian wilderness and is forced to survive there for 19 months is a bloody good time (again, lol, but also, sorry), not to mention a treasure trove of mysteries and misdirects. With its split timeline in the 2021 present and flashbacks to the girls’ ordeal in 1996, Yellowjackets boasts one of the best combined adult and teen casts currently on TV and then maneuvers them into friendship, alliance, and enmity with each other.

Oh, and if it wasn’t clear already, the girls eat each other. I’m not saying cannibalism is the best thing about this series, but, it does emphasize that the stakes are very high! Karyn Kusama, who directed the premiere episode and is also an executive producer, sets a tone that jumps often between grotesquely unsettling and darkly amusing. How did the girls go from bickering in their Yellowjackets team T-shirts and cutoff jean shorts to ritually hunting down one of their own while in full-on fur outfits and antler crowns? When did they transform from human to, maybe, something else?

Now that Yellowjackets first season is past the halfway point — and recently renewed for a second season, hooray! — it’s time to check in on some theories and questions about what’s going on in those mountains in 1996, and what’s going on in the New Jersey suburbs in 2021. There’s potential supernatural stuff, probable blackmail stuff, and definite hot-guy stuff. Join me, but don’t confuse the veal stew pot for the menstrual blood pot.

The premiere episode immediately establishes that the team didn’t just starve and scrounge while lost, as they have told the media and their families over the years. (Notice that I did not mention “friends” here, because the adult Yellowjackets don’t seem to have any.) They also hunted down at least one former teammate and ate her in a ritualistic ceremony that certainly seems like it’s been done before. So, who is the Yellowjackets’ victim in the premiere, and who is their leader?

For the former, the easy answer seems like Jackie (Ella Purnell), right? The fifth episode “Blood Hive,” with Melanie Lynskey’s adult Shauna being haunted by a vision of teen Jackie, and sixth episode “Saints,” with that agonizing brunch scene with Jackie’s parents, confirm that she didn’t come back from the crash. And the preceding episodes have laid out a path for Jackie’s seeming irrelevance in this disaster scenario: She refuses to help with any of the physical tasks, and she spars with teen Taissa (Jasmin Savoy Brown), who becomes the group’s de facto voice of pragmatism. So does the gold heart necklace shown on that victim mean that it’s Jackie? Remember that Jackie gave the necklace to Shauna on the plane as a means of protection, and then Shauna gave it back to her later on. Did Jackie give it to someone else past that point? I doubt it.

This leads into another theory: Who is the chainmail-wearing and antler-crowned person ruling over the girls’ feast?

I think there is one clue here for which we do not yet have an answer: There are chunky, pearl-looking earrings hanging off each side of the chainmail headpiece. Who would have brought two pairs of the same earrings? Curious. But there is another element to notice here: This person’s hair seems to be RIDICULOUSLY long. Look at that second picture, with the hair woven through the dress! Granted, hair gets long when you’re stranded in the wilderness for months on end, but to achieve that sort of extreme length, we’re looking at someone who had a solid head start (ugh, sorry again). For that reason, I’m going with Lottie (Courtney Eaton). We’ve gotten a sense of her maybe-clairvoyance throughout the season, and yes, I believe she was genuinely possessed by the spirit of the cabin’s original owner, the dead French Canadian guy. She was the first to notice the flashing light from the cabin, she notices the carvings in the trees, and she has that trippy, Romeo + Juliet–esque candlelit walk during her baptism. I think Lottie’s connection with the spooky elevates her upward — and may be her doom. No adult Lottie yet, remember.

Look, I wish I could believe that Adam (Peter Gadiot) was simply a Very Hot Man who takes a liking to Shauna.

That would be nice and it would give me hope for a world in which Very Hot Men are also just helpful dudes who offer to do body work, ahem, for free! But there’s Adam’s back tattoo, which sure looks to me like a mountain range and a version of that spooky circle-and-triangle forest symbol:

And there’s the fact that he hasn’t asked Shauna anything about herself or her past, probably because he already knows it, because I am guessing my man is actually grown-up Javi (Luciano Leroux).

In the fourth episode, “Bear Down,” the scene in which Shauna remembers handing Javi a piece of paper while they are stranded adjoins the scene in which Shauna remembers the first sex-filled night she spent with Adam. Probably because subconsciously, Shauna senses something is up! If Javi went off to sketch on that paper, then maybe he became an artist! An artist with similarly unkept brown curls in his adulthood! But, how does Shauna not know whether an adult Javi exists? Maybe he dropped off the grid? We should keep an eye on whether Adam wears a ring that could have been the one Travis retrieves from their father’s dead body. Either way, I just need Gadiot’s attractively smirking face on my screen as much as possible, please and thank you.

Let me get all Shakespearean here: Methinks Taissa doth protest too much when it comes to her disbelief in the supernatural. Excuse me, then what the hell is this guy doing following you around from childhood onward?

He shows up outside your beautiful home, Taissa!

So there are two questions to consider here. First, is Taissa being haunted in a sort of It Follows deal? Is her family somehow generationally cursed? We see her grandmother fear “that man with no eyes” in the third episode, “The Dollhouse,” and then we learn that Taissa’s son Sammy (Aiden Stoxx) is also having all kinds of strange visions of eyeless figures. The kid’s bedroom window is covered in sketches of them:

There’s an attendant question that’s answered in the sixth episode, “Saints,” though in true Yellowjackets fashion it raises more questions. Back in 1996, Taissa’s fingernails are so dirty that secret girlfriend Van (Liv Hewson) makes a joke about it, and we learn that it’s because Taissa is sneaking off in the middle of the night to ravenously eat dirt, seemingly unaware of her own actions. Then in the final minutes, we see adult Taissa crouched in her home’s courtyard, leaning up against a tree and teeth covered in dirt, with her hand bloodied as well. Looks like she’s the “lady in the tree” of whom Sammy is terrified in 2021, just lurking outside his window and maybe chewing on her own hand.

Whatever trauma triggered the dirt-eating back then appears to have continued in the present day, complete with suggestions of cannibalism. Which leads me to ask: Is the wolf that Taissa keeps imagining a sign of her divided selves?

And finally: If we can trust the series’ opening credits, the man with no eyes appears in 1996 while the girls are in Canada, too. He won’t let go of Taissa, and I’m gonna go ahead and assume that’s a problem.

In 2021, the adult Yellowjackets are consistently asked about what “really” happened while they were stranded — so much so that Taissa, who is running for a state Senate seat, hires a fake reporter, Jessica Roberts (Rekha Sharma), to approach the other survivors and see if they would sell their stories for cash. No one responds to Jessica’s bait, but someone does seem to be targeting the Yellowjackets: sending them a postcard with the creepy symbol on it, and sending them a text message demanding $50,000.

Who’s behind all this? I think Yellowjackets wants us to suspect Misty (Christina Ricci), given that she is just resourceful enough and just high-key unhinged enough to be dangerous. (RIP to Jessica, I don’t know how you make it out of this one.) But my real answer is: Shauna. Her and Jeff’s (Warren Kole) college fund for their terrible daughter is sitting at $12,000, and $50,000 would help a lot. It’s unclear to me from that kitchen scene in “Saints” whether she kept one of the postcards after meeting with Nat and Taissa, or whether she was lying about having received one. But if she really hasn’t received one, and also hasn’t gotten the text message, is it because she’s the one truly in charge? Shauna is smarter than most people think, and also increasingly spontaneous. I could see it.

The series’ opening credits, designed to scratchily play out like a many-times-recorded-over VHS that you pop in during a sleepover, mostly cycles through the characters in the two timelines. But there is someone I don’t recognize: Who’s this guy?

That doesn’t look like adult Travis (Andres Soto). Could it maybe be Assistant Coach Ben Scott (Steven Krueger)? I don’t really think they look alike, either, but maybe I have brunette man facial blindness? I suppose it could be adult Javi, but that blows up my Adam theory!

Shout out to writer Marya Gates for this question, which relates to Jackie’s list of favorite movies released in “Saints.”

Doesn’t the 1996 storyline take place in the spring of 1996? The acceptance letter from Brown University that Shauna looks over in the premiere is dated November 1995, which made me think that the girls are playing in a spring soccer season in 1996. So how did Jackie already see The English Patient, which wouldn’t come out until November 1996? Is one of her very annoying, milquetoast parents who does not understand that Jackie actually hated rabbits instead of loving them actually a movie pirate? OR: Is Jackie a time traveler, and future and past Jackie are the same?! (I am only being about 60 percent sarcastic on this.)

Maybe this is me just not understanding how glass works, but: When the girls are hanging out in the lake and Lottie and Jackie spot the cabin, isn’t that a flashing light off in the distance?

And yet the cabin is both dirty and surrounded by trees when they get to it, so I wouldn’t think that any of the windows’ glass would be so reflective that it would cause the flashing. Wouldn’t that imply that the girls are being summoned? Does that sync up with how Lottie says of the plant life that grew around the French Canadian guy’s plane, “They didn’t want him to leave”? Is the forest itself sentient, and did it call the girls back from the lake?