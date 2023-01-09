There’s a Maniac on the Loose, and It’s Not Joe Goldberg

Joe Goldberg set his old life aflame to rise from the ashes as London-based professor Jonathan Moore. We’re talking about Penn Badgley’s character in the stalker-y and murder-y Netflix series You, which dropped the trailer for season four, part two, on February 15, right after Love (RIP) Day. Now he’s a respectable academic who spends his evenings throwing back shots and snorting lines in his adopted home with the city’s elite. The high numbs his heartbreak — Marienne (Tati Gabrielle) might have left him, but that pain served as a catalyst for a new path. “You don’t get to tell me who I am,” Joe protests in the trailer over a haunting rendition of “(There’s) Always Something There to Remind Me.” “I am not some cold-blooded psycho.” So why do those very douchebags start turning up dead at the hands of the so-called Eat-the-Rich Killer? The reformed murderer, eager to continue his European holiday, puts on his Sherlock Holmes hat and begins to investigate. Perhaps the skills gained from being a stalker are easily transferable to being a detective. It’s not without distraction, though: There’s always a woman who just might trigger Joe’s old habit. It may even be the ghost of his ex-wife. Part one of season four is currently on Netflix, followed (closely, quietly) by part two on March 9.

Related