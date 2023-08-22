Zack Snyder’s Rebel Moon Is About Hot Girls With Big Weapons

In Rebel Moon, director Zack Snyder answers the question — what if manic-pixie dream girls could also use weapons? Boldly, the nondescript promotion for the film has shown that women, too, can be mysterious, violent, and hot. The new trailer is rife with tall grasses; weapons that go whoosh, bam, and pow; large creatures with wings who have probably read We Should All Be Feminists; and little to no plot details beyond Sofia Boutella’s Kora battling against Mother World. So far, the movie’s vibe seems to be a mix of Game of Thrones and Dune, but only if it included Zendaya for eight minutes, instead of the measly seven. You know, for feminism. The movie is split into two parts — A Child of Fire, which comes out on Netflix on December 22 and The Scargiver, released on April 19, 2024. Zack Snyder’s war against with the film-bro allegations is just beginning.

