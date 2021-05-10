Ziwe Requires No Context

POV: You’re an iconic guest, and Ziwe looks at you like this. Photo: Showtime

From blurry IG Live screenshots to all the editing Showtime money can buy, Ziwe is still made for the internet. The new variety show based on comedian Ziwe’s deliciously uncomfortable live show isn’t just a conversation starter — it’s a reaction pic, a fancam, and a fiery political debate all rolled into sketches, musical performances, some self-aware editing, and her signature “gotcha” interview style. It’s the best parts of Twitter without having to log on, thanks to Ziwe and writers Cole Escola, Jamund Washington, Jordan Mendoza, and Michelle Davis. Because this is the internet, we have decided to capture screenshots from each iconic episode of Ziwe. Even if you’re not one of those viewers who must pause and/or rewind to really appreciate the levels of a joke, these Ziwe moments are hilarious in their own right, no context necessary. If these moments aren’t already viral, they should be. Check back as we update this after every episode of the weekly show.

Episode 1: “55%”

It takes a team! But most important, a team leader.

Two moods felt deeply.

Iconic lower-third.

Shot!

Chaser!!!

The role Cole Escola was born to play.

Must be nice!

Don’t we all.

#justgirlythings

A powerful advocate.

An even more powerful advocate.