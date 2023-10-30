Pussy Island Is Reportedly the Beginning to a Engagement

Photo: James Devaney/GC Images

Two extremely hot people who met on Pussy Island, Zoë Kravitz and Channing Tatum, will allegedly be chained together forever. No, I don’t mean chained in that boring, heteronormative “being married is having a ball and chain.” Their wedding will probably have some sort of chainmail metal outfit, which is objectively sexy and cool. People reveals that the couple is reportedly engaged after two years of dating. They first met on the set of Kravitz’s directorial debut, where she called Tatum her “protector.” Since their hard launch, they’ve debuted several Halloween costumes, including this year’s Rosemary and Baby. Vulture has reached out to their reps for confirmation. In the meantime, someone better get started on a metal wedding dress.