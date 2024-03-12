Photo: JC Olivera/Variety via Getty Images

Zoë Kravitz is keeping her dad humble. On Tuesday, Lenny Kravitz received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, with the likes of Denzel Washington showing up to honor him at the ceremony. When it was Zoë’s turn to give a speech, however, the event briefly became a roast. “I’ve seen you change in the most beautiful ways. I’ve seen the way you stay the same in the most important ways. I’ve seen your incredible dedication to your art,” she said. “But mostly, I’ve seen through your shirts.” She joked that according to her dad, clothing that doesn’t expose your nipples doesn’t count as a shirt. Zoë added that she used to be embarrassed when Lenny came to pick her up from school as a kid, but now respects his shirt preferences. “You really do pull it off. Your relationship with the netted shirt is probably your longest one,” she said. (Vulture could not reach Lenny’s giant scarf for comment.)

Zoë, who is Lenny and Lisa Bonet’s daughter, ultimately finished her speech on a more serious note, clarifying that her dad’s “radness” doesn’t come from his “shades or leather pants or knitted shirts,” but from his genuine love of live. “You absolutely devour life,” she said. “You eat up every crumb and lick the plate. Life is your art, and that is why your music is so inspiring and important. You make people feel alive.” Judging by the comments sections on this very site, he also makes people feel some pretty NSFW feelings, though it makes sense that his daughter wouldn’t want to discuss his, uh, body of work in that way.