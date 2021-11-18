Vulture’s 2021 Advent-Calendar Gift Guide

Illustration: Ellen Marello

Welcome to Vulture’s 2021 holiday gift guide! Over the next 25 (week)days, we’ll be recommending a different pop-culture-inspired present that we hope will have your intended recipient screaming, crying, and/or throwing up. Whether you’re shopping for your Diana-obsessed mom, your roommate who hosts a Succession watch party every week, or your kids who just want more Paw Patrol in their lives, there’s something for everyone on your list. (Or at least everyone who owns a TV.)