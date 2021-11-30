Millennial Women Rejoice: Grown-Up American Girl Doll Merch Is Here

Check out the rest of Vulture’s gift guide picks on our 2021 Advent Calendar! Photo-Illustration: Vulture; Photo by Retailer

Maybe the American Girl Doll fan in your life is too “old” to receive another historical doll (otherwise, check out our kids’ gift guide), which is why this Stoney Clover Lane collab is so perfect. Each of the original six historical American Girl dolls — c’mon, you know the ones — get their own totes, makeup bags, and patches, and while a bunch of the stuff is, unfortunately, available only in American Girl Doll stores (the flagship location alone is worth a trip to Chicago), both Stoney Clover Lane and American Girl have a few patches and bags available on their sites. Step on it if you know a Josefina or Addy fan.