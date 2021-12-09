advent calendar

A Gift for Succession Fans? We Here For You.

For a massively popular series with enough one-liners to fill a hefty coffee-table book, there’s surprisingly little Succession merch worth gifting. An “L to the OG” jersey? Cousin Greg’s socks? A Logan Roy “fuck off” poster? Boring. Passé. Useless.

So, in lieu of a hyperdecanter, here’s a truly practical option: an ATN News mug, perfect for warming up in the office when they hack your AC or camouflaging your morning rum and Coke on the next Zoom all-hands meeting. Need to cover up a little corporate malfeasance? The tagline says it all. No matter the circumstance, the Con-heads are gonna love it.

