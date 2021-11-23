50 New (or Newly Relevant) Books Worth Gifting This Year

Photo: Publisher

Sisters Amber Ruffin (The Amber Ruffin Show) and Lacey Lamar mine their experiences with racism for humor in this book of essays. In an excerpt from You’ll Never Believe What Happened to Lacey, they turn their attention to racism in the workplace. Lacey shares a horrible moment when she learned that the best supervisor she ever had thought the idea of sending laptops to children in Africa was hilarious. “The man who said the fewest racist things out loud had the deepest, most stank racist belief just festering in his heart.”

Amber, for her part, details the time her castmates and the owner of the theater she worked at (she doesn’t name the theater, but it’s Second City) dismissed her as a “diversity hire” in the Chicago Tribune:

This sent me into a white-hot rage. Look, that one guy saying that one idiotic thing that negates my talent is fine. People know him. They know he’s liable to say anything. Also, his feeling like that was a secret only to white people. I would’ve had money on him saying that out loud to my face by then. Hey, whatever it takes to make yourself feel better. But the owner of the theater in an article about whether or not he should have hired the only two minorities in the goddamn show? This insinuates that we aren’t talented! This is also something people love to do. They love to act like there were no Black people good enough. No one wants to be like, “Hmmm. I’ve never met a Black person I thought was actually good enough to be in my little show. Maybe I’m a piece-of-shit racist who can’t relate to anything a Black person says, judges them before they’ve said it, and thinks Black people are funny only as stereotypes, but when they’re stereotypes, I look down on them.” Honestly, I know this sounds crazy, but there are people who think, Black people just aren’t good at this. About, like, a ton of stuff. But COMEDY? We literally use it to survive. I’m doing it RIGHT NOW.