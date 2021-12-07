Charles Mingus: Jazz Legend, Cat Toilet Trainer

Check out the rest of Vulture’s gift guide picks on our 2021 Advent Calendar! Photo: Retailer

Love your cat, hate cat litter? Let Charles Mingus — yes, that Charles Mingus — show you how to live better. Apparently, the jazz icon figured out how to wean his cat, Nightlife (great name), off the cursed box and onto a human toilet using only ripped-up newspaper and a series of strategic cardboard cutouts. He felt so strongly about this that he even made a pamphlet outlining his method — and now you and your cat can join the enlightened with a new edition of The Charles Mingus CAT-alog for Toilet Training Your Cat, from 1972. Put out by the delightful Topos Press of Ridgewood, Queens, this pamphlet would make a perfect gift for any jazz or cat lover. But consider yourself warned: This technique is not for the impatient. As Mingus writes, “Do it gradually. You’ve got to get him thinking.”