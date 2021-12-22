Annoy Your Family This Christmas With a Movie Trivia Game

Check out the rest of Vulture’s gift guide picks on our 2021 Advent Calendar! Photo-Illustration: Vulture; Photo by Retailer

What is family for if not begrudgingly indulging your specific interests? For movie buffs — ahem, cinephiles — that may mean breaking out Cory Everett’s aptly titled card game alongside the eggnog and promptly beating everyone at six degrees of separation. Cinephile is just a simple deck of cards, beautifully illustrated by Steve Isaacs, featuring actors from Nicolas Cage to Pam Grier. The included instructions detail a few ways to play, some easier (read: easier to get your family to agree to play) than others. But hey, we humor them come football time, so let’s call it even.