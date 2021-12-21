Baby, It’s Cold Outside: Warm Up With James McAvoy’s Cyrano de Bergerac

Check out the rest of Vulture’s gift guide picks on our 2021 Advent Calendar! Photo-Illustration: Vulture; Photo by Retailer

Is there anything more delicious to see on the other side of an Advent-calendar door than James McAvoy’s snarling face? Especially when he’s playing a particularly hard Scottish fighter in Martin Crimp’s percussive, profane version of Edmond Rostand’s swoonily romantic Cyrano de Bergerac? The breathtaking Jamie Lloyd Company production was supposed to come to the Brooklyn Academy of Music in 2020, but the pandemic postponed the tour until April and May 2022. Having seen this all-verse, no-funny-nose production on the West End in London, I can vouch for it as a safe purchase for anyone in your life who likes poetry, the X-Men, or the sensation of their heart leaping out of their body and onto the orchestra floor beneath.