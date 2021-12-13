Rowing Blazers’ Diana Sweaters Are Indeed A Luxury

Check out the rest of Vulture’s gift guide picks on our 2021 Advent Calendar! Photo-Illustration: Vulture; Photo by Retailer

I swear, Diana Fever had been in my household for decades before The Crown debuted her as a character last year, thanks to my mother spending the ‘80s living in South Kensington and returning with a very Anglophilic sense of self and the monarchy. (She’s also still feisty that someone didn’t portray her in Bohemian Rhapsody, given that she and Mary Austin were neighbors who gabbed about Freddie Mercury a lot. Sure, mom.) But anyway, thanks to that delightful trainwreck of a musical, Kristen Stewart and, my god, Elizabeth Debicki, it was finally time that I bought this sweater, which I’ll affectionately refer to as a “revenge look for winter.” Am I actually a luxury few can afford? Not really. I’m not unreasonable. I just think it’s funny, even if I don’t look that good in pink.