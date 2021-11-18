Die Hard Is a Christmas … Puzzle

Photo-Illustration: Vulture; Photo by Retailer

The debate over whether Die Hard is a Christmas movie may never die — the screenwriter says it is, Bruce says it isn’t — but it’s beyond certain that a Die Hard puzzle makes for a great Christmas present. This 1,000-piece puzzle is a reproduction of a poster created by pop artist 100% Soft and distributed by Mondo, the art-and-collectible shop owned by Alamo Drafthouse. (You can keep the argument going as you put it together with your favorite pedant.) As gorgeous and understated as Bonnie Bedelia’s perm, the puzzle features cute little illustrations of John McClane, Hans Gruber, and the real star of Die Hard, Argyle, as they reenact that special night at Nakatomi Plaza.