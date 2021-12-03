Forget A Christmas Story, What About an Erika Jayne Story?

Check out the rest of Vulture’s gift guide picks on our 2021 Advent Calendar! Photo-Illustration: Vulture; Photo by Retailer

Maybe you spent this year getting play-by-plays of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills member Erika Jayne’s scammer narrative. Maybe someone kept sending you a link to Vulture’s in-depth explainer of husband Tom Girardi’s alleged embezzlement scheme, in which he allegedly funneled $20 million into an account for her corporation. Maybe you live for the court depositions Real Housewives reunions have become. Or maybe you’re the honorable Judge Andy Cohen himself. Hey, messy! Whoever you are, this Jayne monologue belongs in your cart. The graphic from Etsy user OhSamSews can become a sticker, a poster, or in the case of this viral TikTok, a literal lawn sign.