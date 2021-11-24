10 Pop-Culture-Inspired Gifts For Kids (That Won’t Drive Parents Crazy)

We all know the sad truth of most young children’s media franchise tie-in picture books: they suck. Yes, kids often love them, and they tend to care more about the fact that it’s a Paw Patrol / PJ Masks / Bluey / Marvel superheroes book than whether or not the book is actually a good read. And some of them are decent — most of the Daniel Tiger ones are okay, for instance, even though they’re typically word-for-word recreations of the same episode.

And yet somehow, one of the most beloved kids’s franchises of the last several years has managed to escape the trap of the deadly boring tie-in book. Many of the Octonauts books are astoundingly charming. The activity books are fine, and some of the vehicle-focused ones are … yeah, if you’ve read children’s truck books, you get it. The story-centric ones, though, are legitimately great, including The Octonauts Explore the Great Big Ocean, The Octonauts and the Growing Goldfish, and The Octonauts and the Great Ghost Reef. They are original stories, not taken from previous episodes, and the illustrations are chockablock full of detail, surprise, and little jokes kids love to find. They’re the sort of books your kids will pore over for many repeated readings, and they’re well-written enough that you won’t start tearing your own hair out until at least read-aloud number 75. —Kathryn VanArendonk