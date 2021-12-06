Christmas Won’t Be Christmas Without a Little Women Tea Party

Photo-Illustration: Vulture; Photo by Retailer

Christmas truly isn’t Christmas without Little Women, in my opinion. No matter which film adaptation is your favorite, I think we can all agree that Little Women merch is unfairly limited. Give me a Jo notebook! A Laurie ring! An Amy paint set! Or Beth’s doll Joanna! Anything! Though lucky for Little Women fans, Louisa May Alcott’s Orchard House does have a couple of gift-shop products to help satiate our wants — and one of them is a pretty little tin of Orchard House Blend tea. The blend is green tea with apples, honey, and cornflowers, which sounds utterly delectable.