One More Sleep ’Til (The Muppet) Christmas (Carol Vinyl)

What’s better than Christmas music? Christmas music sung by Muppets, of course. Twenty-nine years after The Muppets Christmas Carol thawed icy hearts the world over, collectibles company iam8bit has remastered the film’s music as a limited-edition vinyl recording. The soundtrack by Miles Goodman and Paul Williams has no skips, with bangers like “One More Sleep ‘Til Christmas,” “Marley and Marley,” and even Tiny Tim’s “Christmas Scat” ft. Kermit. Available in “Ghost of Christmas Past” blue and “Ghost of Christmas Yet to Come” red, The Muppets Christmas Carol vinyl soundtrack goes on sale at 9 a.m. PT on Black Friday. With the supply chain being a real Scrooge this year, we expect it to sell out faster than a Christmas turkey, so set your alarms.