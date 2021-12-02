Fran Fine Is a Fashion Icon, Yes, But So Is Grandma Yetta

Check out the rest of Vulture’s gift guide picks on our 2021 Advent Calendar! Photo-Illustration: Vulture; Photo by Retailer

Fran Fine has finally been given her due as a fashion icon. It took decades, but Fran Drescher was officially exonerated from People magazine’s Worst Dressed List. But now it’s time to recognize the rest of the Fine family for their style and flair. Grandma Yetta was something of a hypebeast in her day, basically inventing athleisure with her bedazzled tracksuits and orthopedic kicks. Played by Ann Morgan Guilbert, Yetta favored a style that was the less femme-y, less male gaze-y verison of Fran. Give this sweatshirt to the goddess in your life. Hopefully they, too, will accessorize the shirt with a leopard print button-down, layered chunky necklaces, and giant glasses.