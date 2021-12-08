A TikTok Gift Guide (But It’s Just This Cursed Twilight Bumper Sticker)

Photo-Illustration: Vulture; Photo by Retailer

Just like Edward Cullen, this meme of Robert Pattinson standing awkwardly in a kitchen wearing an Adidas tracksuit will never die. When I stumbled across this bumper sticker from Habib Crafts on TikTok, I immediately thought of an unhinged Team Edward fan in my life. If you also know someone who is still unconditionally and irrevocably in love with Twilight, this could be the perfect gift. While I did initially worry that displaying this on the back of a car might make someone swerve to get a better look and cause a road accident, I was swiftly reminded that Edward can in fact prevent such things.