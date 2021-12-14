Forget Zodiac Signs, What’s Your Favorite Taylor Swift Lyric?

Check out the rest of Vulture’s gift guide picks on our 2021 Advent Calendar! Photo-Illustration: Vulture; Photo by Retailer

If you need a gift for the Swiftie in your life who has everything, these Taylor Swift-inspired enamel pins are it. They are a great way to show the world what song lyric makes you cry the most. My personal favorite is the “All Too Well” pin (we don’t have to get into why this song specifically). It features a couple dancing in the refrigerator light with the lyrics, “I remember it all too well.” The shop features several other pins, like the “Hostage to my feelings” pin inspired by the song “So It Goes…” which features reflecting glitter in the enamel. It’s a subtle way to show off your love for your favorite artist while also growing your unique pin collection.