9 Vulture-Approved Tech Gifts You’ll Actually Love Using

Since getting my Switch Lite, I’ve barely touched my classic Switch. The Lite is so much easier to hold, plus it’s a pretty color (though I do wish I’d held out for the pink version). And while ease of travel hasn’t been a big consideration for the past year and half, now that things are slowly opening back up, portability is key.

But this isn’t a recommendation for the Switch Lite. Anyone who wants one probably has one at this point, and supply-chain issues are making them sell out at several retailers. No, instead I’m recommending a Switch Lite carrying case. (It’ll carry a classic Switch, too.) Specifically, this one, which looks like Snorlax. It’s made of artificial leather, rather than the cheap cloth you can sometimes find in console cases; it’s got plenty of little pockets for game cartridges; and did I mention it looks like Snorlax? —Emily Heller