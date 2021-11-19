advent calendar

Universal Studios’ Retro Merch Line Is Surprisingly Understated

By
Photo-Illustration: Vulture; Photo by Retailer

What ’90s kid didn’t grow up wishing one day to attend a Double Dare or Clarissa Explains It All taping at Universal Studios? For those of us in that peak demo, the park’s signage — a neon marquee that pays homage to the studio’s ’30s heyday and the theme park’s ’90s gaucherie — is ingrained in our minds. It’s peak bistro vibes. While never getting quite as onanistic as Disneyland merch, Universal’s throwback-logo line of clothes (including, yes, fanny packs and bucket hats) are … honestly pretty understated for theme-park souvenirs. The retro jean jacket is soft, full of useful pockets, and tastefully declares one’s love for the theme park.

Universal Studios Retro Jean Jacket
Universal Studios Retro Jean Jacket
$75
$75
Photo-Illustration: Vulture; Photo by Retailer
Buy at Universal Orlando
Buy

More From Vulture's 2021 Gift Guide

Tags:

+Comments Leave a Comment
Wow, Universal Studios’ Retro Merch Line Is … Understated?