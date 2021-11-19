Universal Studios’ Retro Merch Line Is Surprisingly Understated

Photo-Illustration: Vulture; Photo by Retailer

What ’90s kid didn’t grow up wishing one day to attend a Double Dare or Clarissa Explains It All taping at Universal Studios? For those of us in that peak demo, the park’s signage — a neon marquee that pays homage to the studio’s ’30s heyday and the theme park’s ’90s gaucherie — is ingrained in our minds. It’s peak bistro vibes. While never getting quite as onanistic as Disneyland merch, Universal’s throwback-logo line of clothes (including, yes, fanny packs and bucket hats) are … honestly pretty understated for theme-park souvenirs. The retro jean jacket is soft, full of useful pockets, and tastefully declares one’s love for the theme park.