Celebrity and Pop-Culture Merch Worth Gifting This Year

I have been burned countless times by Ariana Grande’s merch, which either takes months to arrive, never arrives at all, or arrives as something other than what I bought. I remain vigilant, however, in my efforts to learn nothing from my mistakes. I enjoy being cucked by Ariana Grande’s merch. It has become something of a tradition for me. Which is why I recently spent $70 on several items from her new makeup line, R.E.M. Beauty, named after one of her hit songs but based on the concept of space. It looks really cool and I actually really need new eyeliner. I would love to learn what a “cut crease” is, and this seems like the perfect opportunity. Anticipating that the makeup purchase might take a very long time to reach my doorstep, I also asked her PR team to send me some R.E.M. samples so that I might review the makeup line for work in a more timely fashion. Her publicity team at first said yes, but then said there was some kind of mysterious delay on the sample, likely having to do with it coming from space. Lord knows I am never seeing any of this: neither the makeup I purchased nor the makeup I requested to review. That’s okay. And that’s why I am here to recommend you buy somebody the idea of R.E.M. Beauty. Like space itself, the idea, sometimes, is enough. —Rachel Handler