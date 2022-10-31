Photo: Vulture

Just like the phrase “unprecedented times,” the Movies Fantasy League is officially back. We’re going even bigger this year, with more prizes, more movies, and more potential points on the table in what is sure to be a race as unpredictable as this year’s release calendar. The game is once again being run by our master of ceremonies, longtime Vulture contributor and co-host of This Had Oscar Buzz Joe Reid. He’ll be writing a weekly newsletter that recaps box office performance and parses awards nominations with commentary about what it all means for your fantasy team. If you have a penchant for movies, newsletters, or gamification for gamification’s sake, this league was created for you. We hope you’ll play along.

New to the MFL? Here are the essentials:

➼ 1. Pick a team of eight movies that were released in 2023.

➼ 2. Get points based on their box office performance, awards haul, and assorted other categories.

➼ 3. The team that has earned the most points when the game ends after the 2024 Oscars will win one of the great prizes below.

That’s it! Read on for more details about how to build your team.

Gameplay

The window to join the league is now open, and it slams shut at noon ET on September 28. Points will begin accumulating immediately thereafter. The game will conclude with the 96th Oscars.

The mechanics are simple:

The Films: We made a list of movies from 2023 — some already released, most still to come — and assigned them a dollar value based on how formidable they project to be in the various scoring categories.

Your Roster: You have a budget of $100 in fake dollars to build a team of exactly eight movies. This will be your roster for the game. There is no substituting, even if a movie release gets rescheduled to next year.

Results: Each week starting Wednesday, October 4, the updated leaderboard will be available on this page and in Joe’s weekly newsletter. Once the game has concluded, prize winners will be notified within one week of the Oscars. In the event of ties among the prize winners, tiebreaker questions included on the draft ballot will determine the final order.

The Limit: Just one entry per email address, and you can’t change your team once it has been submitted.

Mini-Leagues: This year, we’ve introduced a feature by which you can play against a set of friends in a mini-league. Have everyone in your crew enter the same league name on the ballot when you each register, and then you’ll be able to filter the standings to see how everyone in your group is doing.

See the complete Official Rules.

Prizes

Oh look, it’s an array of fantastic prizes. Everyone who finishes in the top 12 will receive a digital subscription to New York magazine, plus:

Grand Prizes (1st-3rd Place)

The overall winner will get to select one of the following devices:

Photo-Illustration: Vulture; Products: Retailers

➼ Bowers & Wilkins Px7 S2 headphones

➼ A 65” 5-Series TCL Roku TV

➼ A Roku Streambar

Whoever finishes second will get to choose between the remaining two and third place will get the final item. You can’t go wrong.

Criterion Channel Subscription (4th-8th Place)

The five finalists who finish just outside the top three will each receive a yearlong Criterion Channel subscription.

Photo: Vulture

Vulture Merch (9th-12th Place)

In case the glory of finishing around the top ten isn’t enough, the teams that wind up in spots 9-12 will receive a Vulture tote and pair of socks. What better way to show that you’re almost a winner?

Draft Your Team

The deadline to submit a ballot is noon ET on September 28, 2023. Remember, there are no substitutions or resubmissions once your team is drafted, so pick carefully. Before you draft, check out Joe Reid’s draft strategy kit — in addition to invaluable roster-building advice, it contains the full list of movies available to draft and their prices.

Excited to play, but not yet prepared to choose your team? Sign up here to receive reminders to draft before the window closes.

When you’re ready, visit our draft page to make your picks.

Questions? Need help? You can email us at moviesleague@vulture.com.

Scoring Categories

Once your roster is selected, you will earn points in three categories:

1. Domestic Box-Office Performance

Movies will only be eligible for box-office points if they are released on or after September 29 (after the draft window closes). Points will be awarded in the following manner (based on Box Office Mojo):

Every $1 million earned: 1 point

Clears $50 million: 20-point bonus

Clears $100 million: 40-point bonus

Reaches No. 1 at the domestic box office: 20 points per week spent at No. 1

Last year, you began accumulating box-office points as soon as you submitted your team. We’ve done away with that this year. Now there’s a single start date: if a movie opens on or after September 29, it’s eligible to earn box-office points. If it opened before that date, it’s ineligible to earn box-office points. Keep that in mind when you’re drafting: those mid-September movies that may still be in theaters when the game begins won’t get you a box-office boost.

We’ve also bumped up the value of box-office performance. This year, for every $1 million a movie brings in, it earns one point. A $4 million indie? Four points. A $250 million blockbuster? Two hundred fifty points. The bonuses for clearing $50 million and $100 million are double what they were last year, and a film being No. 1 at the box office for a given week earns you 20 points now.

2. Critical Performance

Similar to the boosted box office, we’ve doubled the bounty of points that a movie can earn on its critical reception, giving a little more juice to those indie flicks that may not be rewarded at the box office or by major award bodies. Points will be awarded in the following manner (based on the Rotten Tomatoes “Critics Score”):

0–25 percent: -5 points

26–45 percent: 0 points

46–64 percent: 5 points

65–74 percent: 10 points

75–85 percent: 25 points

86–95 percent: 50 points

96–100 percent: 100 points

Rotten Tomatoes points will be awarded all at once on January 2 and will not be adjusted based on subsequent score fluctuations.

3. Awards

Points will be awarded for both awards nominations and wins. This year we’ve added the Gotham Awards, which ought to provide a bump for indie movies, as well as points for various Oscar pre-nomination shortlists. This will tend to be a boon for more technically accomplished movies that get shortlisted in categories like sound, visual effects, and makeup, plus documentaries, international features, and the always surprising Best Original Song. See the calendar below ﻿for points associated with each event.