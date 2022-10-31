It’s Time to Make Your Play for the Fantasy Movies Title

Have you been looking for a way to spend the next four months supporting your favorite films, doing basic math, and inevitably getting mad at an out-of-touch awards body … preferably in a gamified context that pits you against friends, fellow Vulture readers, and some of your favorite entertainment journalists?
That’s a relief, because we’ve brought back the Vulture Movies Fantasy League and we don’t want to play alone.
General Gameplay
The mechanics of the game are simple — you’re going to love them:
➼ We made a list of movies from 2022 — some that have already been released, most still to come — and assigned them a dollar value based on expected box-office performance, awards potential, and myriad other factors.
➼ You have a budget of $100 in fake dollars to put together a team of eight movies.
➼ Those eight movies will score points based on the categories outlined below with the game culminating at the 2023 Oscars. Afterward, whichever team has accumulated the most points wins.
What do you win? Bragging rights, especially over the Vulture staffers you outwitted along the way, as well as home-theater upgrades kindly provided by Roku.
First place: A TCL 55-Inch 5-Series Smart Roku TV
Second place: A Roku Streambar and Wireless-Bass Bundle
Each week, the updated leaderboard will be available on this page (so bookmark it if you’re a bookmarking kind of person) plus you’ll receive a weekly newsletter from longtime Vulture contributor, co-host of the excellent podcast This Had Oscar Buzz, and co-architect of this very game Joe Reid, who will summarize the big movie events and developments of the week and discuss how they affect the standings.
The window for participation opens on Monday, October 31, and slams shut on Monday, November 21, but it behooves you to sign up early since you accrue box-office points for your selected movies only on ticket sales that occur after you’ve submitted your ballot. The first score update (and leaderboard) will be posted on Wednesday, November 23.
Below, you’ll find the rules, an overview of the scoring categories, a calendar of events that will yield points for your team, and the full list of movies available to draft. When you’re ready, visit our draft page to pick your team.
Questions? Need help? You can email us at moviesleague@vulture.com.
Official Rules
Your team: Players will select a roster of eight movies that were or will be released in 2022 using a budget of $100 and the dollar values that we have assigned to those films. A film’s cost will remain fixed throughout the game.
You must select exactly eight films. This will be your roster for the entire game.
There is no substituting, even if a movie release gets postponed.
Game duration: The game will run from October 31 through March 12. Points will begin accumulating on Friday, November 4, with the 95th Oscars serving as the final opportunity to score points. Ballots must be submitted by Monday, November 21.
Weekly entry deadline: If you sign up before November 4, your box-office points will start accruing on November 4; otherwise, your box-office points will start accruing the day after you submit your ballot. In order to qualify for bonus points for a movie’s earnings total, you must submit your ballot by the Thursday before the film’s release.
For example: If you want to get full points for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, which is out on Friday, November 11, then you must submit your ballot by midnight PT on November 10 in order to earn bonus points if (when) it clears $50 million or $100 million at the box office. Similarly, you must submit your ballot by midnight PT on Thursday of any given week in order to qualify for the “No. 1 at the box office” bonus for that week.
Results: Scores will be updated every week starting Wednesday, November 23, via newsletter and in this post. Once the game has concluded, winners will be notified by March 17, 2023.
Ties: In the event of a tie for first place at the end of the season, tiebreak questions included on the draft ballot will be used to select a winner.
The limit: Just one entry per person. The first ballot submission per email address will be the official ballot for that player, and subsequent ballots will be ignored. Multiple emails per person may not be used for multiple entries.
Scoring Categories
Once your roster is selected, you will earn points in three categories:
1. Domestic Box-Office Performance
Points will be awarded in the following manner (based on Box Office Mojo):
Every $5 million earned: 2 points
Clears $50 million: 10-point bonus*
Clears $100 million: 20-point bonus*
Reaches No. 1 at the domestic box office: 10 points per week spent at No. 1*
* subject to weekly entry deadline
Only money earned after the date you’ve submitted your roster will count toward a movie’s total. If a movie’s theatrical run has ended, box-office points will accrue only if the movie is rereleased before the Oscars.
You will not be eligible for the $50 million and $100 million bonuses if the movie was not on your roster by the Thursday before its release. You can, however, earn “No. 1 at the box office” points after opening weekend, including for rereleases, but ballots must be submitted by Thursday of any given week in order to be eligible for the No. 1 bonus for that week.
2. Critical Performance
Points will be awarded in the following manner (based on the Rotten Tomatoes “Critics Score”):
0–25 percent: -5 points
26–64 percent: 0 points
65–74 percent: 5 points
75–85 percent: 10 points
86–95 percent: 20 points
96–100 percent: 50 points
Rotten Tomatoes points will be awarded all at once on January 2 and will not be adjusted based on subsequent score fluctuations.
3. Awards
Points will be awarded for both awards nominations and wins. See calendar below for point values associated with each event.
Awards Calendar
NYFCC Awards
Date TBA
Win for Best Film: 20 points
Win in the following categories: 10 points
➼ Best Director
➼ Best Actor
➼ Best Actress
➼ Best Supporting Actor
➼ Supporting Actress
➼ Best Screenplay
➼ Best Animated Film
➼ Best Cinematography
➼ Best Nonfiction Film
➼ Best Foreign-Language Film
➼ Best First Film
National Board of Review Awards
Date TBA
Win for Best Film: 20 points
Earn a spot on the Top 10 Best Films List: 15 points
Win in the following categories: 10 points
➼ Top 5 Foreign Films
➼ Top 5 Documentaries
➼ Top 10 Independent Films
➼ Best Director
➼ Best Actor
➼ Best Actress
➼ Best Supporting Actor
➼ Best Supporting Actress
➼ Best Original Screenplay
➼ Best Adapted Screenplay
➼ Best Animated Feature
➼ Breakthrough Performance
➼ Best Directorial Debut
➼ Best Foreign-Language Film
➼ Best Documentary
➼ Best Ensemble
➼ Outstanding Achievement in Cinematography
➼ NBR Freedom of Expression
National Society of Film Critics Awards
Date TBA
Win for Best Picture: 20 points
Win in the following categories: 10 points
➼ Best Director
➼ Best Actor
➼ Best Actress
➼ Best Supporting Actor
➼ Best Supporting Actress
➼ Best Screenplay
➼ Best Cinematography
AARP Movies for Grownups Awards Nominations
Date TBA
Nomination for Best Movie for Grownups: 10 points
Nomination in any other category: 5 points
AARP Movies for Grownups Awards
Date TBA
Win for Best Movie for Grownups: 20 points
Win in any other category: 10 points
Film Independent Spirit Awards Nominations
November 22
Nomination in the following categories: 15 points
➼ Best Film
➼ Best Director
➼ Best Male Lead
➼ Best Female Lead
➼ Best Supporting Male
➼ Best Supporting Female
➼ Best Screenplay
Nomination in the following categories: 5 points
➼ First Feature
➼ First Screenplay
➼ Documentary Feature
➼ International Feature
➼ Cinematography
➼ Editing
LAFCA Awards
December 11
Win for Best Film: 20 points
Win in the following categories: 10 points
➼ Best Director
➼ Best Actor
➼ Actress
➼ Best Supporting Actor
➼ Best Supporting Actress
➼ Best Screenplay
➼ Best Cinematography
➼ Best Editing
➼ Best Production Design
➼ Best Music Score
➼ Best Foreign-Language Film
➼ Best Documentary/Nonfiction Film
➼ Best Animation
Critics Choice Awards Nominations
December 12
Nomination in the following categories: 15 points
➼ Best Picture
➼ Best Director
➼ Best Actor
➼ Best Actress
➼ Best Supporting Actor
➼ Best Supporting Actress
➼ Best Original Screenplay
➼ Best Adapted Screenplay
Nomination in the following categories: 5 points
➼ Young Actor/Actress
➼ Acting Ensemble
➼ Cinematography
➼ Editing
➼ Costume Design
➼ Production Design
➼ Score
➼ Song
➼ Hair/Makeup
➼ Visual Effects
➼ Animated Feature
➼ Comedy Feature
➼ Foreign-Language Film
Golden Globe Awards Nominations
December 12
Nomination for Best Picture (Drama, Musical/Comedy): 20 points
Nomination in the following categories: 15 points
➼ Best Director
➼ Best Actor Drama
➼ Best Actress, Drama
➼ Best Actor, Musical/Comedy
➼ Best Actress, Musical/Comedy
➼ Best Supporting Actor
➼ Best Supporting Actress
➼ Best Screenplay
➼ Best Foreign Film
Nomination in the following categories: 10 points
➼ Best Score
➼ Best Song
Golden Globe Awards
January 10
Win in Best Picture: 35 points
Win in the following categories: 25 points
➼ Best Director
➼ Best Actor Drama
➼ Best Actress, Drama
➼ Best Actor, Musical/Comedy
➼ Best Actress, Musical/Comedy
➼ Best Supporting Actor
➼ Best Supporting Actress
➼ Best Screenplay
➼ Best Foreign Film
Win in the following categories: 15 points
➼ Best Score
➼ Best Song
Screen Actors Guild Awards Nominations
January 11
Nomination in Best Ensemble Cast: 25 points
Nomination in the following categories: 20 points
➼ Best Male Actor
➼ Best Female Actor
➼ Best Supporting Male Actor
➼ Best Supporting Female Actor
Nomination in any other category: 5 points
Directors Guild Awards Nominations
January 11
Nomination in any category: 15 points
Producers Guild Awards Nominations
January 12
Nomination in any category: 15 points
Critics Choice Awards
January 15
Win in the following categories: 25 points
➼ Best Picture
➼ Best Director
➼ Best Actor
➼ Best Actress
➼ Best Supporting Actor
➼ Best Supporting Actress
➼ Best Original Screenplay
➼ Best Adapted Screenplay
Win in the following categories: 10 points
➼ Young Actor/Actress
➼ Acting Ensemble
➼ Cinematography
➼ Editing
➼ Costume Design
➼ Production Design
➼ Score
➼ Song
➼ Hair/Makeup
➼ Visual Effects
➼ Animated Feature
➼ Comedy Feature
➼ Foreign-Language Film
BAFTA Awards Nominations
January 19
Nomination in the following categories: 20 points
➼ Best Picture
➼ Best Director
➼ Best Actor
➼ Best Actress
➼ Best Supporting Actor
➼ Best Supporting Actress
➼ Best Original Screenplay
➼ Best Adapted Screenplay
Nomination in the following categories: 10 points
➼ British Film
➼ British Debut
➼ Animated Film
➼ Documentary Film
➼ Film Not in the English Language
➼ Casting
➼ Cinematography
➼ Editing
➼ Costume Design
➼ Production Design
➼ Original Score
➼ Hair/Makeup
➼ Special Visual Effects
➼ Sound
Oscar Nominations
January 24
Nomination in Best Picture: 50 points
Nomination in the following categories: 25 points
➼ Best Director
➼ Best Actor
➼ Best Actress
➼ Best Supporting Actor
➼ Best Supporting Actress
➼ Best Original Screenplay
➼ Best Adapted Screenplay
➼ Best Animated Feature
➼ Best Documentary Feature
➼ Best International Feature
Nomination in the following categories: 15 points
➼ Best Cinematography
➼ Best Costume Design
➼ Best Production Design
➼ Best Hair/Makeup
➼ Best Sound
➼ Best Visual Effects
➼ Best Film Editing
➼ Best Original Song
➼ Best Original Score
Writers Guild Awards Nominations
January 25
Nomination in any category: 10 points
Directors Guild Awards
February 18
Win in any category: 30 points
BAFTA Awards
February 19
Win in the following categories: 35 points
➼ Best Picture
➼ Best Director
➼ Best Actor
➼ Best Actress
➼ Best Supporting Actor
➼ Best Supporting Actress
➼ Best Original Screenplay
➼ Best Adapted Screenplay
Win in the following categories: 20 points
➼ British Film
➼ British Debut
➼ Animated Film
➼ Documentary Film
➼ Film Not in the English Language
➼ Casting
➼ Cinematography
➼ Editing
➼ Costume Design
➼ Production Design
➼ Original Score
➼ Hair/Makeup
➼ Special Visual Effects
➼ Sound
Producers Guild Awards
February 25
Win in any category: 30 points
Screen Actors Guild Awards
February 26
Win in Best Ensemble Cast: 50 points
Win in the following categories: 35 points
➼ Best Male Actor
➼ Best Female Actor
➼ Best Supporting Male Actor
➼ Best Supporting Female Actor
Win in any other category: 10 points
Film Independent Spirit Awards
March 4
Win in the following categories: 25 points
➼ Best Film
➼ Best Director
➼ Best Male Lead
➼ Best Female Lead
➼ Best Supporting Male
➼ Best Supporting Female
➼ Best Screenplay
Win in the following categories: 10 points
➼ First Feature
➼ First Screenplay
➼ Documentary Feature
➼ International Feature
➼ Cinematography
➼ Editing
Writers Guild Awards
March 5
Win in any category: 20 points
The Oscars
March 12
Win in Best Picture: 100 points
Win in the following categories: 75 points
➼ Best Director
➼ Best Actor
➼ Best Actress
➼ Best Supporting Actor
➼ Best Supporting Actress
➼ Best Original Screenplay
➼ Best Adapted Screenplay
➼ Best Animated Feature
➼ Best Documentary Feature
➼ Best International Feature
Win in the following categories: 50 points
➼ Best Cinematography
➼ Best Costume Design
➼ Best Production Design
➼ Best Hair/Makeup
➼ Best Sound
➼ Best Visual Effects
➼ Best Film Editing
➼ Best Original Song
➼ Best Original Score
Movie Options
See below for the full list of draftable movies. Movies are priced according to awards potential, box-office expectations, and other factors. Prices are fixed and will not change throughout the season.
$65
The Fabelmans
Starring Michelle Williams and Paul Dano. Directed by Steven Spielberg. In theaters November 23.
$60
Everything Everywhere All at Once
Starring Michelle Yeoh and Ke Huy Quan. Directed by the Daniels. Available in theaters and online.
$45
Avatar: The Way of Water
Starring Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldana, and Sigourney Weaver. Directed by James Cameron. In theaters December 16.
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Starring Letitia Wright, Lupita Nyong’o, and Angela Bassett. Directed by Ryan Coogler. In theaters November 11.
$25
Babylon
Starring Margot Robbie, Brad Pitt, and Diego Calva. Directed by Damien Chazelle. In theaters December 25.
Tár
Starring Cate Blanchett. Directed by Todd Field. In select theaters; available everywhere October 28.
Top Gun: Maverick
Starring Tom Cruise, Miles Teller. Directed by Joseph Kosinski. Available in theaters and online.
Women Talking
Starring Rooney Mara, Claire Foy, and Jessie Buckley. Directed by Sarah Polley. In theaters December 2.
$20
The Banshees of Inisherin
Starring Colin Farrell, Brendan Gleeson, and Kerry Condon. Directed by Martin McDonagh. Available in theaters.
Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
Starring Daniel Craig, Edward Norton, and Kate Hudson. Directed by Rian Johnson. Streaming December 23.
Triangle of Sadness
Starring Woody Harrelson and Harris Dickinson. Directed by Ruben Östlund. Available in theaters.
$15
She Said
Starring Carey Mulligan and Zoe Kazan. Directed by Maria Schrader. In theaters November 18.
The Inspection
Starring Jeremy Pope and Raúl Castillo. Directed by Elegance Bratton. In theaters November 18.
The Whale
Starring Brendan Fraser and Hong Chau. Directed by Darren Aronofsky. In theaters December 9.
Bardo
Starring Daniel Giménez Cacho. Directed by Alejandro G. Iñárritu. In theaters November 4; streaming December 16.
$10
The Woman King
Starring Viola Davis. Directed by Gina Prince-Bythewood. Available in theaters.
Elvis
Starring Austin Butler and Tom Hanks. Directed by Baz Luhrmann. Available online.
$8
Till
Starring Danielle Deadwyler. Directed by Chinonye Chukwu. Available in theaters.
The Son
Starring Hugh Jackman, Laura Dern, and Vanessa Kirby. Directed by Florian Zeller. In theaters November 11.
White Noise
Starring Adam Driver and Greta Gerwig. Directed by Noah Baumbach. In theaters November 25; streaming December 30.
Empire of Light
Starring Olivia Colman and Micheal Ward. Directed by Sam Mendes. In theaters December 9.
Decision to Leave
Starring Tang Wei and Park Hae-il. Directed by Park Chan-wook. Available in theaters.
$5
Aftersun
Starring Paul Mescal, Frankie Corio, and Celia Rowlson-Hall. Directed by Charlotte Wells. Available in theaters.
Armageddon Time
Starring Jeremy Strong, Anne Hathaway, and Anthony Hopkins. Directed by James Gray. In theaters October 28.
The Batman
Starring Robert Pattinson, Zoë Kravitz, and Paul Dano. Directed by Matt Reeves. Available online.
Black Adam
Starring Dwayne Johnson. Directed by Jaume Collet-Serra. Available in theaters.
Bones & All
Starring Taylor Russell, Timothée Chalamet, and Mark Rylance. Directed by Luca Guadagnino. In theaters November 23.
Close
Starring Eden Dambrine and Gustav de Waele. Directed by Lukas Dhont.
Corsage
Starring Vicky Krieps. Directed by Marie Kreutzer. In theaters December 23.
Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness
Starring Benedict Cumberbatch and Elizabeth Olsen. Directed by Sam Raimi. Available online.
Emancipation
Starring Will Smith and Ben Foster. Directed by Antoine Fuqua. In theaters December 2; streaming December 9.
I Wanna Dance With Somebody
Starring Naomi Ackie and Stanley Tucci. Directed by Kasi Lemmons. In theaters December 23.
Lightyear
Starring Chris Evans, Keke Palmer, and Taika Waititi. Directed by Angus MacLane. Available online.
Living
Starring Bill Nighy. Directed by Oliver Hermanus. In theaters December 23.
A Man Called Otto
Starring Tom Hanks and Mariana Treviño. Directed by Marc Forster. In theaters December 25.
The Menu
Starring Ralph Fiennes, Anya Taylor-Joy, and Nicholas Hoult. Directed by Mark Mylod. In theaters November 18.
Nanny
Starring Anna Diop and Michelle Monaghan. Directed by Nikyatu Jusu. In theaters November 23; streaming December 16.
The Northman
Starring Alexander Skarsgård, Anya Taylor-Joy, and Nicole Kidman. Directed by Robert Eggers. Available online.
Nope
Starring Daniel Kaluuya, Keke Palmer, and Steven Yeun. Directed by Jordan Peele. Available in theaters and online.
The Pale Blue Eye
Starring Christian Bale. Directed by Scott Cooper. In theaters December 23; streaming January 6.
Pinocchio
Starring Ewan McGregor, Cate Blanchett, and Christoph Waltz. Directed by Guillermo del Toro and Mark Gustafson. In theaters November; streaming December 9.
Puss in Boots: The Last Wish
Starring Antonio Banderas, Salma Hayek, and Olivia Colman. Directed by Joel Crawford. In theaters December 21.
Saint Omer
Starring Kayije Kagame and Guslagie Malanga. Directed by Alice Diop.
Strange World
Starring Jake Gyllenhaal, Dennis Quaid, and Lucy Liu. Directed by Don Hall. In theaters December 23.
Turning Red
Starring Sandra Oh and Rosalie Chiang. Directed by Domee Shi. Available online.
Wendell & Wild
Starring Keegan-Michael Key, Jordan Peele, and Angela Bassett. Directed by Henry Selick. Available in theaters and online.
$3
All Quiet on the Western Front
Starring Daniel Brühl and Albrecht Schuch. Directed by Edward Berger. Available in theaters and online.
Cha Cha Real Smooth
Starring Cooper Raiff, Dakota Johnson, and Raúl Castillo. Directed by Raiff. Available online.
Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore
Starring Eddie Redmayne, Jude Law, and Mads Mikkelsen. Directed by David Yates. Available online.
The Grey Man
Starring Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans, and Ana de Arnas. Directed by Joe and Anthony Russo. Available online.
Good Luck to You, Leo Grande
Starring Emma Thompson and Daryl McCormack. Directed by Sophie Hyde. Available online.
Holy Spider
Starring Mehdi Bajestani and Zar Amir Ebrahimi. Directed by Ali Abbasi.
Jurassic World Dominion
Starring Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard. Directed by Colin Trevvorow. Available online.
Matilda
Starring Emma Thompson, Lashana Lynch, and Alisha Weir. Directed by Matthew Warchus. In theaters 12/9, streaming 12/25.
Minions Rise of Gru
Starring Steve Carell and Pierre Coffin. Directed by Kyle Balda. Available online.
Moonage Daydream
Starring David Bowie. Directed by Brett Morgen. Available in theaters.
My Father’s Dragon
Starring Jacob Tremblay and Gaten Matarazzo. Directed by Nora Twomey. In theaters 11/4, streaming 11/11.
Pearl
Starring Mia Goth. Directed by Ti West. Available in theaters.
R.R.R.
Starring N.T. Rama Rao Jr. and Ram Charan. Directed by S.S. Rajamouli. Available online.
Resurrection
Starring Rebecca Hall, Grace Kaufman, and Tim Roth. Directed by Andrew Semans. Available online.
They Cloned Tyrone
Starring John Boyega and Teyonah Parris. Directed by Juel Taylor. In theaters 12/30.
Three Thousand Years of Longing
Starring Tilda Swinton and Idris Elba. Directed by George Miller. Available online.
Ticket to Paradise
Starring Julia Roberts and George Clooney. Directed by OI Parker. Available in theaters.
$2
After Yang
Starring Colin Farrell and Jodie Turner-Smith. Directed by Kogonada. Available online.
Ambulance
Starring Jake Gyllenhaal and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II. Directed by Michael Bay. Available online.
Amsterdam
Starring Christian Bale, Margot Robbie, and Anya Taylor-Joy. Directed by David O. Russell. Available in theaters.
The Bad Guys
Starring Sam Rockwell, Marc Maron, and Awkwafina. Directed by Pierre Perifel. Available online.
Barbarian
Starring Georgina Campbell, Bill Skarsgård, and Justin Long. Directed by Zach Cregger. Available online.
Benediction
Starring Peter Capaldi and Jack Lowden. Directed by Terence Davies. Available online.
Blonde
Starring Ana de Armas and Adrien Brody. Directed by Andrew Dominik. Available online.
The Bob’s Burgers Movie
Starring H. Jon Benjamin, Kristen Schaal, and Dan Mintz. Directed by Loren Bouchard, BernardDerriman. Available online.
Bodies Bodies Bodies
Starring Maria Bakalova, Amandla Stenberg, and Rachel Sennott. Directed by Halina Rejin. Available online.
Bros
Starring Billy Eichner and Luke Evans. Directed by Nick Stoller. Available in theaters.
Bullet Train
Starring Brad Pitt, Joey King, and Aaron Taylor-Johnson. Directed by David Leitch. Available online.
Catherine Called Birdy
Starring Bella Ramsey, Billie Piper, and Andrew Scott. Directed by Lena Dunham. Available online.
Causeway
Starring Jennifer Lawrence and Bryan Tyree Henry. Directed by Lila Neugebauer. In theaters 11/4.
Crimes of the Future
Starring Viggo Mortensen, Kristen Stewart, and Léa Seydoux. Directed by David Cronenberg. Available online.
Devotion
Starring Jonathan Majors and Glen Powell. Directed by J.D. Dillard. In theaters 11/23.
Disenchanted
Starring Amy Adams, Patrick Dempsey, and Maya Rudolph. Directed by Adam Shankman. In theaters 11/23.
Emily the Criminal
Starring Aubrey Plaza and Theo Rossi. Directed by John Patton Ford. Available in theaters.
Fire Island
Starring Bowen Yang and Joel Kim Booster. Directed by Andrew Ahn. Available online.
Fire of Love
Directed by Sara Dosa. Available in theaters.
Funny Pages
Starring Daniel Zolghadri and Matthew Maher. Directed by Owen Kline. Available online.
God’s Country
Starring Thandiwe Newton. Directed by Julian Higgins. Available in theaters.
Good Night Oppy
Directed by Ryan White. In theaters 11/4, streaming 11/23.
The Good Nurse
Starring Jessica Chastain and Eddie Redmayne. Directed by Tobias Lindholm. Available in theaters and online.
Greatest Beer Run Ever
Starring Zac Efron, Russell Crowe, and Bill Murray. Directed by Peter Farrelly. Available online.
Honk for Jesus Save Your Soul
Starring Regina Hall and Sterling K. Brown. Directed by Adamma Ebo. Available online.
League of Superpets
Starring Dwayne Johnson and Kevin Hart. Directed by Jared Stern. Available online.
Marlowe
Starring Liam Neeson, Diane Kruger, and Jessica Lange. Directed by Neil Jordan. In theaters 12/2.
Marry Me
Starring Jennifer Lopez and Owen Wilson. Directed by Kat Coiro. Available online.
Men
Starring Jessie Buckley and Rory Kinnear. Directed by Alex Garland. Available online.
Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris
Starring Lesley Manville, Isabelle Huppert, and Lambert Wilson. Directed by Anthony Fabian. Available online.
My Policeman
Starring Harry Styles, Emma Corrin. Directed by Michael Grandage. In theaters and streaming 11/4.
Prey
Starring Amber Midthunder. Directed by Dan Trachtenberg. Available online.
The School for Good and Evil
Starring Sophia Anne Caruso, Sofia Wylie, and Lawrence Fishburne. Directed by Paul Feig. out
See How They Run
Starring Saoirse Ronan and Sam Rockwell. Directed by Tom George. Available in theaters.
Slumberland
Starring Jason Momoa, Matthew Barkley, and Chris O’Dowd. Directed by Francis Lawrence. In theaters 11/11, streaming 11/18.
Spirited
Starring Will Ferrell, Ryan Reynolds, and Octavia Spencer. Directed by Sean Anders. In theaters 11/11, streaming 11/18.
Stars at Noon
Starring Margaret Qualley and Joe Alwyn. Directed by Claire Denis. Available online.
Thirteen Lives
Starring Viggo Mortensen and Colin Farrell. Directed by Ron Howard. Available online.
Thor: Love and Thunder
Starring Chris Hemsworth, Christian Bale, and Natalie Portman. Directed by Taika Waititi. Available online.
The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent
Starring Nicolas Cage, Pedro Pascal, and Tiffany Haddish. Directed by Tom Gormican. Available online.
Weird: The Al Yankovic Story
Starring Daniel Radcliffe. Directed by Eric Appel. Streaming 11/4.
Where the Crawdads Sing
Starring Daisy Edgar-Jones and Taylor John Smith. Directed by Olivia Newman. Available online.
The Wonder
Starring Florence Pugh. Directed by Sebastián Leilo. In theaters 11/2, streaming 11/16.
$1
Beast
Starring Idris Elba and Sharlto Copley. Directed by Baltasar Kormákur. Available online.
The Black Phone
Starring Ethan Hawke and Madison Thames. Directed by Scott Derrickson. Available online.
Call Jane
Starring Elizabeth Banks, Sigourney Weaver, and Chris Messina. Directed by Phyllis Nagy. In theaters 10/28.
Chip ‘n Dale Rescue Rangers
Starring John Mulaney and Andy Samberg. Directed by Akiva Schaffer. Available online.
Death on the Nile
Starring Kenneth Branagh, Gal Gadot, and Letitia Wright. Directed by Kenneth Branagh. Available online.
Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Rodrick Rules
Starring Bradley Noon and Hunter Dillon. Directed by Luke Cormican. Streaming 12/2.
Dog
Starring Channing Tatum. Directed by Channing Tatum and Reid Carolin. Available online.
Don’t Worry Darling
Starring Florence Pugh, Chris Pine, and Harry Styles. Directed by Olivia Wilde. Available in theaters.
Downton Abbey 2
Starring Hugh Bonneville, Michelle Dockerey, and Maggie Smith. Directed by Simon Curtis. Available online.
Emergency
Starring RJ Cyler. Directed by Carey Williams. Available online.
Halloween Ends
Starring Jamie Lee Curtis. Directed by David Gordon Green. Available online.
Hustle
Starring Adam Sandler, Queen Latifah, and Robert Duvall. Directed by Jeremiah Zagar. Available online.
Is That Black Enough for You?!?
Starring Harry Belafonte and Lawrence Fishburne. Directed by Elvis Mitchell. Streaming 11/11.
The Lost City
Starring Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum. Directed by Adam and Aaron Nee. Available online.
A Love Song
Starring Dale Dickey and Wes Studi. Directed by Max Walker-Silverman. Available in theaters.
Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile
Starring Javier Bardem, Constance Wu, and Shawn Mendes. Directed by Will Speck and Josh Gordon. Available in theaters.
Moonfall
Starring Patrick Wilson and Halle Berry. Directed by Roland Emmerich. Available online.
Morbius
Starring Jared Leto. Directed by Daniel Espinosa. Available online.
Kimi
Starring Zoë Kravitz and Rita Wilson. Directed by Steven Soderbergh. Available online.
On the Count of Three
Starring Jerrod Carmichael, Christopher Abbott, and Tiffany Haddish. Directed by Jerrod Carmichael. Available online.
The People We Hate at the Wedding
Starring Allison Janney, Ben Platt, and Kristen Bell. Directed by Claire Scanlon. Streaming 11/18.
Poker Face
Starring Russell Crowe. Directed by Russell Crowe. In theaters 11/16, streaming 11/22.
Raymond and Ray
Starring Ewan McGregor and Ethan Hawke. Directed by Rodrigo García. Available online.
The Redeem Team
Starring LeBron James and Dwyane Wade. Directed by Jon Weinbach. Available online.
Rosaline
Starring Kaitlyn Dever. Directed by Karen Maine. Available online.
Smile
Starring Sosie Bacon. Directed by Parker Finn. Available in theaters.
Sonic 2
Starring James Marsden and Ben Schwartz. Directed by Jeff Fowler. Available online.
Spoiler Alert
Starring Jim Parsons and Sally Field. Directed by Michael Showalter. In theaters 12/2.
Uncharted
Starring Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg. Directed by Ruben Fleischer. Available online.
Violent Night
Starring David Harbour and John Leguizamo. Directed by Tommy Wirkola. In theaters 1/2.
White Bird: A Wonder Story
Starring Ariella Glaser and Gillian Anderson. Directed by Marc Forster.
X
Starring Mia Goth, Brittany Snow, and Jenna Ortega. Directed by Ti West. Available online.
