It’s Time to Make Your Play for the Fantasy Movies Title

Have you been looking for a way to spend the next four months supporting your favorite films, doing basic math, and inevitably getting mad at an out-of-touch awards body … preferably in a gamified context that pits you against friends, fellow Vulture readers, and some of your favorite entertainment journalists?

That’s a relief, because we’ve brought back the Vulture Movies Fantasy League and we don’t want to play alone.

General Gameplay

The mechanics of the game are simple — you’re going to love them:

➼ We made a list of movies from 2022 — some that have already been released, most still to come — and assigned them a dollar value based on expected box-office performance, awards potential, and myriad other factors.

➼ You have a budget of $100 in fake dollars to put together a team of eight movies.

➼ Those eight movies will score points based on the categories outlined below with the game culminating at the 2023 Oscars. Afterward, whichever team has accumulated the most points wins.

What do you win? Bragging rights, especially over the Vulture staffers you outwitted along the way, as well as home-theater upgrades kindly provided by Roku.

First place: A TCL 55-Inch 5-Series Smart Roku TV

Second place: A Roku Streambar and Wireless-Bass Bundle

Each week, the updated leaderboard will be available on this page (so bookmark it if you’re a bookmarking kind of person) plus you’ll receive a weekly newsletter from longtime Vulture contributor, co-host of the excellent podcast This Had Oscar Buzz, and co-architect of this very game Joe Reid, who will summarize the big movie events and developments of the week and discuss how they affect the standings.

The window for participation opens on Monday, October 31, and slams shut on Monday, November 21, but it behooves you to sign up early since you accrue box-office points for your selected movies only on ticket sales that occur after you’ve submitted your ballot. The first score update (and leaderboard) will be posted on Wednesday, November 23.

Below, you’ll find the rules, an overview of the scoring categories, a calendar of events that will yield points for your team, and the full list of movies available to draft. When you’re ready, visit our draft page to pick your team.

Questions? Need help? You can email us at moviesleague@vulture.com.

Official Rules

Your team: Players will select a roster of eight movies that were or will be released in 2022 using a budget of $100 and the dollar values that we have assigned to those films. A film’s cost will remain fixed throughout the game.

You must select exactly eight films. This will be your roster for the entire game.

There is no substituting, even if a movie release gets postponed.

Game duration: The game will run from October 31 through March 12. Points will begin accumulating on Friday, November 4, with the 95th Oscars serving as the final opportunity to score points. Ballots must be submitted by Monday, November 21.

Weekly entry deadline: If you sign up before November 4, your box-office points will start accruing on November 4; otherwise, your box-office points will start accruing the day after you submit your ballot. In order to qualify for bonus points for a movie’s earnings total, you must submit your ballot by the Thursday before the film’s release.

For example: If you want to get full points for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, which is out on Friday, November 11, then you must submit your ballot by midnight PT on November 10 in order to earn bonus points if (when) it clears $50 million or $100 million at the box office. Similarly, you must submit your ballot by midnight PT on Thursday of any given week in order to qualify for the “No. 1 at the box office” bonus for that week.

Results: Scores will be updated every week starting Wednesday, November 23, via newsletter and in this post. Once the game has concluded, winners will be notified by March 17, 2023.

Ties: In the event of a tie for first place at the end of the season, tiebreak questions included on the draft ballot will be used to select a winner.

The limit: Just one entry per person. The first ballot submission per email address will be the official ballot for that player, and subsequent ballots will be ignored. Multiple emails per person may not be used for multiple entries.

Scoring Categories

Once your roster is selected, you will earn points in three categories:

1. Domestic Box-Office Performance

Points will be awarded in the following manner (based on Box Office Mojo):

Every $5 million earned: 2 points

Clears $50 million: 10-point bonus*

Clears $100 million: 20-point bonus*

Reaches No. 1 at the domestic box office: 10 points per week spent at No. 1*

* subject to weekly entry deadline

Only money earned after the date you’ve submitted your roster will count toward a movie’s total. If a movie’s theatrical run has ended, box-office points will accrue only if the movie is rereleased before the Oscars.

You will not be eligible for the $50 million and $100 million bonuses if the movie was not on your roster by the Thursday before its release. You can, however, earn “No. 1 at the box office” points after opening weekend, including for rereleases, but ballots must be submitted by Thursday of any given week in order to be eligible for the No. 1 bonus for that week.

2. Critical Performance

Points will be awarded in the following manner (based on the Rotten Tomatoes “Critics Score”):

0–25 percent: -5 points

26–64 percent: 0 points

65–74 percent: 5 points

75–85 percent: 10 points

86–95 percent: 20 points

96–100 percent: 50 points

Rotten Tomatoes points will be awarded all at once on January 2 and will not be adjusted based on subsequent score fluctuations.

3. Awards

Points will be awarded for both awards nominations and wins. See calendar below ﻿for point values associated with each event.

Awards Calendar

NYFCC Awards

Date TBA

Win for Best Film: 20 points

Win in the following categories: 10 points

➼ Best Director

➼ Best Actor

➼ Best Actress

➼ Best Supporting Actor

➼ Supporting Actress

➼ Best Screenplay

➼ Best Animated Film

➼ Best Cinematography

➼ Best Nonfiction Film

➼ Best Foreign-Language Film

➼ Best First Film

National Board of Review Awards

Date TBA

Win for Best Film: 20 points

Earn a spot on the Top 10 Best Films List: 15 points

Win in the following categories: 10 points

➼ Top 5 Foreign Films

➼ Top 5 Documentaries

➼ Top 10 Independent Films

➼ Best Director

➼ Best Actor

➼ Best Actress

➼ Best Supporting Actor

➼ Best Supporting Actress

➼ Best Original Screenplay

➼ Best Adapted Screenplay

➼ Best Animated Feature

➼ Breakthrough Performance

➼ Best Directorial Debut

➼ Best Foreign-Language Film

➼ Best Documentary

➼ Best Ensemble

➼ Outstanding Achievement in Cinematography

➼ NBR Freedom of Expression

National Society of Film Critics Awards

Date TBA

Win for Best Picture: 20 points

Win in the following categories: 10 points

➼ Best Director

➼ Best Actor

➼ Best Actress

➼ Best Supporting Actor

➼ Best Supporting Actress

➼ Best Screenplay

➼ Best Cinematography

AARP Movies for Grownups Awards Nominations

Date TBA

Nomination for Best Movie for Grownups: 10 points

Nomination in any other category: 5 points

AARP Movies for Grownups Awards

Date TBA

Win for Best Movie for Grownups: 20 points

Win in any other category: 10 points

Film Independent Spirit Awards Nominations

November 22

Nomination in the following categories: 15 points

➼ Best Film

➼ Best Director

➼ Best Male Lead

➼ Best Female Lead

➼ Best Supporting Male

➼ Best Supporting Female

➼ Best Screenplay

Nomination in the following categories: 5 points

➼ First Feature

➼ First Screenplay

➼ Documentary Feature

➼ International Feature

➼ Cinematography

➼ Editing

LAFCA Awards

﻿December 11

Win for Best Film: 20 points

Win in the following categories: 10 points

➼ Best Director

➼ Best Actor

➼ Actress

➼ Best Supporting Actor

➼ Best Supporting Actress

➼ Best Screenplay

➼ Best Cinematography

➼ Best Editing

➼ Best Production Design

➼ Best Music Score

➼ Best Foreign-Language Film

➼ Best Documentary/Nonfiction Film

➼ Best Animation

Critics Choice Awards Nominations

December 12

Nomination in the following categories: 15 points

➼ Best Picture

➼ Best Director

➼ Best Actor

➼ Best Actress

➼ Best Supporting Actor

➼ Best Supporting Actress

➼ Best Original Screenplay

➼ Best Adapted Screenplay

Nomination in the following categories: 5 points

➼ Young Actor/Actress

➼ Acting Ensemble

➼ Cinematography

➼ Editing

➼ Costume Design

➼ Production Design

➼ Score

➼ Song

➼ Hair/Makeup

➼ Visual Effects

➼ Animated Feature

➼ Comedy Feature

➼ Foreign-Language Film

Golden Globe Awards Nominations

December 12

Nomination for Best Picture (Drama, Musical/Comedy): 20 points

Nomination in the following categories: 15 points

➼ Best Director

➼ Best Actor Drama

➼ Best Actress, Drama

➼ Best Actor, Musical/Comedy

➼ Best Actress, Musical/Comedy

➼ Best Supporting Actor

➼ Best Supporting Actress

➼ Best Screenplay

➼ Best Foreign Film

Nomination in the following categories: 10 points

➼ Best Score

➼ Best Song

Golden Globe Awards

January 10

Win in Best Picture: 35 points

Win in the following categories: 25 points

➼ Best Director

➼ Best Actor Drama

➼ Best Actress, Drama

➼ Best Actor, Musical/Comedy

➼ Best Actress, Musical/Comedy

➼ Best Supporting Actor

➼ Best Supporting Actress

➼ Best Screenplay

➼ Best Foreign Film

Win in the following categories: 15 points

➼ Best Score

➼ Best Song

Screen Actors Guild Awards Nominations

January 11

Nomination in Best Ensemble Cast: 25 points

Nomination in the following categories: 20 points

➼ Best Male Actor

➼ Best Female Actor

➼ Best Supporting Male Actor

➼ Best Supporting Female Actor

Nomination in any other category: 5 points

Directors Guild Awards Nominations

January 11

Nomination in any category: 15 points

Producers Guild Awards Nominations

January 12

Nomination in any category: 15 points

Critics Choice Awards

January 15

Win in the following categories: 25 points

➼ Best Picture

➼ Best Director

➼ Best Actor

➼ Best Actress

➼ Best Supporting Actor

➼ Best Supporting Actress

➼ Best Original Screenplay

➼ Best Adapted Screenplay

Win in the following categories: 10 points

➼ Young Actor/Actress

➼ Acting Ensemble

➼ Cinematography

➼ Editing

➼ Costume Design

➼ Production Design

➼ Score

➼ Song

➼ Hair/Makeup

➼ Visual Effects

➼ Animated Feature

➼ Comedy Feature

➼ Foreign-Language Film

BAFTA Awards Nominations

January 19

Nomination in the following categories: 20 points

➼ Best Picture

➼ Best Director

➼ Best Actor

➼ Best Actress

➼ Best Supporting Actor

➼ Best Supporting Actress

➼ Best Original Screenplay

➼ Best Adapted Screenplay

Nomination in the following categories: 10 points

➼ British Film

➼ British Debut

➼ Animated Film

➼ Documentary Film

➼ Film Not in the English Language

➼ Casting

➼ Cinematography

➼ Editing

➼ Costume Design

➼ Production Design

➼ Original Score

➼ Hair/Makeup

➼ Special Visual Effects

➼ Sound

Oscar Nominations

January 24

Nomination in Best Picture: 50 points

Nomination in the following categories: 25 points

➼ Best Director

➼ Best Actor

➼ Best Actress

➼ Best Supporting Actor

➼ Best Supporting Actress

➼ Best Original Screenplay

➼ Best Adapted Screenplay

➼ Best Animated Feature

➼ Best Documentary Feature

➼ Best International Feature

Nomination in the following categories: 15 points

➼ Best Cinematography

➼ Best Costume Design

➼ Best Production Design

➼ Best Hair/Makeup

➼ Best Sound

➼ Best Visual Effects

➼ Best Film Editing

➼ Best Original Song

➼ Best Original Score

Writers Guild Awards Nominations

January 25

Nomination in any category: 10 points

Directors Guild Awards

February 18

Win in any category: 30 points

BAFTA Awards

February 19

Win in the following categories: 35 points

➼ Best Picture

➼ Best Director

➼ Best Actor

➼ Best Actress

➼ Best Supporting Actor

➼ Best Supporting Actress

➼ Best Original Screenplay

➼ Best Adapted Screenplay

Win in the following categories: 20 points

➼ British Film

➼ British Debut

➼ Animated Film

➼ Documentary Film

➼ Film Not in the English Language

➼ Casting

➼ Cinematography

➼ Editing

➼ Costume Design

➼ Production Design

➼ Original Score

➼ Hair/Makeup

➼ Special Visual Effects

➼ Sound

Producers Guild Awards

February 25

Win in any category: 30 points

Screen Actors Guild Awards

February 26

Win in Best Ensemble Cast: 50 points

Win in the following categories: 35 points

➼ Best Male Actor

➼ Best Female Actor

➼ Best Supporting Male Actor

➼ Best Supporting Female Actor

Win in any other category: 10 points

Film Independent Spirit Awards

March 4

Win in the following categories: 25 points

➼ Best Film

➼ Best Director

➼ Best Male Lead

➼ Best Female Lead

➼ Best Supporting Male

➼ Best Supporting Female

➼ Best Screenplay

Win in the following categories: 10 points

➼ First Feature

➼ First Screenplay

➼ Documentary Feature

➼ International Feature

➼ Cinematography

➼ Editing

Writers Guild Awards

March 5

Win in any category: 20 points

The Oscars

March 12

Win in Best Picture: 100 points

Win in the following categories: 75 points

➼ Best Director

➼ Best Actor

➼ Best Actress

➼ Best Supporting Actor

➼ Best Supporting Actress

➼ Best Original Screenplay

➼ Best Adapted Screenplay

➼ Best Animated Feature

➼ Best Documentary Feature

➼ Best International Feature

Win in the following categories: 50 points

➼ Best Cinematography

➼ Best Costume Design

➼ Best Production Design

➼ Best Hair/Makeup

➼ Best Sound

➼ Best Visual Effects

➼ Best Film Editing

➼ Best Original Song

➼ Best Original Score

Movie Options

See below for the full list of draftable movies. Movies are priced according to awards potential, box-office expectations, and other factors. Prices are fixed and will not change throughout the season.

$65

The Fabelmans

Starring Michelle Williams and Paul Dano. Directed by Steven Spielberg. In theaters November 23.

$60

Everything Everywhere All at Once

Starring Michelle Yeoh and Ke Huy Quan. Directed by the Daniels. Available in theaters and online.

$45

Avatar: The Way of Water

Starring Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldana, and Sigourney Weaver. Directed by James Cameron. In theaters December 16.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Starring Letitia Wright, Lupita Nyong’o, and Angela Bassett. Directed by Ryan Coogler. In theaters November 11.

$25

Babylon

Starring Margot Robbie, Brad Pitt, and Diego Calva. Directed by Damien Chazelle. In theaters December 25.

Tár

Starring Cate Blanchett. Directed by Todd Field. In select theaters; available everywhere October 28.

Top Gun: Maverick

Starring Tom Cruise, Miles Teller. Directed by Joseph Kosinski. Available in theaters and online.

Women Talking

Starring Rooney Mara, Claire Foy, and Jessie Buckley. Directed by Sarah Polley. In theaters December 2.

$20

The Banshees of Inisherin

Starring Colin Farrell, Brendan Gleeson, and Kerry Condon. Directed by Martin McDonagh. Available in theaters.

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

Starring Daniel Craig, Edward Norton, and Kate Hudson. Directed by Rian Johnson. Streaming December 23.

Triangle of Sadness

Starring Woody Harrelson and Harris Dickinson. Directed by Ruben Östlund. Available in theaters.

$15

She Said

Starring Carey Mulligan and Zoe Kazan. Directed by Maria Schrader. In theaters November 18.

The Inspection

Starring Jeremy Pope and Raúl Castillo. Directed by Elegance Bratton. In theaters November 18.

The Whale

Starring Brendan Fraser and Hong Chau. Directed by Darren Aronofsky. In theaters December 9.

Bardo

Starring Daniel Giménez Cacho. Directed by Alejandro G. Iñárritu. In theaters November 4; streaming December 16.

$10

The Woman King

Starring Viola Davis. Directed by Gina Prince-Bythewood. Available in theaters.

Elvis

Starring Austin Butler and Tom Hanks. Directed by Baz Luhrmann. Available online.

$8

Till

Starring Danielle Deadwyler. Directed by Chinonye Chukwu. Available in theaters.

The Son

Starring Hugh Jackman, Laura Dern, and Vanessa Kirby. Directed by Florian Zeller. In theaters November 11.

White Noise

Starring Adam Driver and Greta Gerwig. Directed by Noah Baumbach. In theaters November 25; streaming December 30.

Empire of Light

Starring Olivia Colman and Micheal Ward. Directed by Sam Mendes. In theaters December 9.

Decision to Leave

Starring Tang Wei and Park Hae-il. Directed by Park Chan-wook. Available in theaters.

$5

Aftersun

﻿Starring Paul Mescal, Frankie Corio, and Celia Rowlson-Hall. Directed by Charlotte Wells. Available in theaters.

Armageddon Time﻿

﻿Starring Jeremy Strong, Anne Hathaway, and Anthony Hopkins. Directed by James Gray. In theaters October 28.

The Batman

﻿Starring Robert Pattinson, Zoë Kravitz, and Paul Dano. Directed by Matt Reeves. Available online.

Black Adam

﻿Starring Dwayne Johnson. Directed by Jaume Collet-Serra. Available in theaters.

Bones & All

﻿Starring Taylor Russell, Timothée Chalamet, and Mark Rylance. Directed by Luca Guadagnino. In theaters November 23.

Close

Starring Eden Dambrine and Gustav de Waele. Directed by Lukas Dhont.

Corsage

﻿Starring Vicky Krieps. Directed by Marie Kreutzer. In theaters December 23.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

﻿Starring Benedict Cumberbatch and Elizabeth Olsen. Directed by Sam Raimi. Available online.

Emancipation

﻿Starring Will Smith and Ben Foster. Directed by Antoine Fuqua. In theaters December 2; streaming December 9.

I Wanna Dance With Somebody

﻿Starring Naomi Ackie and Stanley Tucci. Directed by Kasi Lemmons. In theaters December 23.

Lightyear

﻿Starring Chris Evans, Keke Palmer, and Taika Waititi. Directed by Angus MacLane. Available online.

Living

﻿Starring Bill Nighy. Directed by Oliver Hermanus. In theaters December 23.

A Man Called Otto

﻿Starring Tom Hanks and Mariana Treviño. Directed by Marc Forster. In theaters December 25.

The Menu

﻿Starring Ralph Fiennes, Anya Taylor-Joy, and Nicholas Hoult. Directed by Mark Mylod. In theaters November 18.

Nanny

﻿Starring Anna Diop and Michelle Monaghan. Directed by Nikyatu Jusu. In theaters November 23; streaming December 16.

The Northman

﻿Starring Alexander Skarsgård, Anya Taylor-Joy, and Nicole Kidman. Directed by Robert Eggers. Available online.

Nope

﻿Starring Daniel Kaluuya, Keke Palmer, and Steven Yeun. Directed by Jordan Peele. Available in theaters and online.

The Pale Blue Eye

﻿Starring Christian Bale. Directed by Scott Cooper. In theaters December 23; streaming January 6.

Pinocchio

﻿Starring Ewan McGregor, Cate Blanchett, and Christoph Waltz. Directed by Guillermo del Toro and Mark Gustafson. In theaters November; streaming December 9.

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish

﻿Starring Antonio Banderas, Salma Hayek, and Olivia Colman. Directed by Joel Crawford. In theaters December 21.

Saint Omer

﻿Starring Kayije Kagame and Guslagie Malanga. Directed by Alice Diop.

Strange World

﻿Starring Jake Gyllenhaal, Dennis Quaid, and Lucy Liu. Directed by Don Hall. In theaters December 23.

Turning Red

﻿Starring Sandra Oh and Rosalie Chiang. Directed by Domee Shi. Available online.

Wendell & Wild

﻿Starring Keegan-Michael Key, Jordan Peele, and Angela Bassett. Directed by Henry Selick. Available in theaters and online.

$3

All Quiet on the Western Front

Starring Daniel Brühl and Albrecht Schuch. Directed by Edward Berger. Available in theaters and online.

Cha Cha Real Smooth

Starring Cooper Raiff, Dakota Johnson, and Raúl Castillo. Directed by Raiff. Available online.

Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore

Starring Eddie Redmayne, Jude Law, and Mads Mikkelsen. Directed by David Yates. Available online.

The Grey Man

Starring Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans, and Ana de Arnas. Directed by Joe and Anthony Russo. Available online.

Good Luck to You, Leo Grande

Starring Emma Thompson and Daryl McCormack. Directed by Sophie Hyde. Available online.

Holy Spider

Starring Mehdi Bajestani and Zar Amir Ebrahimi. Directed by Ali Abbasi.

Jurassic World Dominion

Starring Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard. Directed by Colin Trevvorow. Available online.

Matilda

Starring Emma Thompson, Lashana Lynch, and Alisha Weir. Directed by Matthew Warchus. In theaters 12/9, streaming 12/25.

Minions Rise of Gru

Starring Steve Carell and Pierre Coffin. Directed by Kyle Balda. Available online.

Moonage Daydream

Starring David Bowie. Directed by Brett Morgen. Available in theaters.

My Father’s Dragon

Starring Jacob Tremblay and Gaten Matarazzo. Directed by Nora Twomey. In theaters 11/4, streaming 11/11.

Pearl

Starring Mia Goth. Directed by Ti West. Available in theaters.

R.R.R.

Starring N.T. Rama Rao Jr. and Ram Charan. Directed by S.S. Rajamouli. Available online.

Resurrection

Starring Rebecca Hall, Grace Kaufman, and Tim Roth. Directed by Andrew Semans. Available online.

They Cloned Tyrone

Starring John Boyega and Teyonah Parris. Directed by Juel Taylor. In theaters 12/30.

Three Thousand Years of Longing

Starring Tilda Swinton and Idris Elba. Directed by George Miller. Available online.

Ticket to Paradise

Starring Julia Roberts and George Clooney. Directed by OI Parker. Available in theaters.

$2

After Yang

Starring Colin Farrell and Jodie Turner-Smith. Directed by Kogonada. Available online.

Ambulance

Starring Jake Gyllenhaal and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II. Directed by Michael Bay. Available online.

Amsterdam

Starring Christian Bale, Margot Robbie, and Anya Taylor-Joy. Directed by David O. Russell. Available in theaters.

The Bad Guys

Starring Sam Rockwell, Marc Maron, and Awkwafina. Directed by Pierre Perifel. Available online.

Barbarian

Starring Georgina Campbell, Bill Skarsgård, and Justin Long. Directed by Zach Cregger. Available online.

Benediction

Starring Peter Capaldi and Jack Lowden. Directed by Terence Davies. Available online.

Blonde

Starring Ana de Armas and Adrien Brody. Directed by Andrew Dominik. Available online.

The Bob’s Burgers Movie

Starring H. Jon Benjamin, Kristen Schaal, and Dan Mintz. Directed by Loren Bouchard, BernardDerriman. Available online.

Bodies Bodies Bodies

Starring Maria Bakalova, Amandla Stenberg, and Rachel Sennott. Directed by Halina Rejin. Available online.

Bros

Starring Billy Eichner and Luke Evans. Directed by Nick Stoller. Available in theaters.

Bullet Train

Starring Brad Pitt, Joey King, and Aaron Taylor-Johnson. Directed by David Leitch. Available online.

Catherine Called Birdy

Starring Bella Ramsey, Billie Piper, and Andrew Scott. Directed by Lena Dunham. Available online.

Causeway

Starring Jennifer Lawrence and Bryan Tyree Henry. Directed by Lila Neugebauer. In theaters 11/4.

Crimes of the Future

Starring Viggo Mortensen, Kristen Stewart, and Léa Seydoux. Directed by David Cronenberg. Available online.

Devotion

Starring Jonathan Majors and Glen Powell. Directed by J.D. Dillard. In theaters 11/23.

Disenchanted

Starring Amy Adams, Patrick Dempsey, and Maya Rudolph. Directed by Adam Shankman. In theaters 11/23.

Emily the Criminal

Starring Aubrey Plaza and Theo Rossi. Directed by John Patton Ford. Available in theaters.

Fire Island

Starring Bowen Yang and Joel Kim Booster. Directed by Andrew Ahn. Available online.

Fire of Love

Directed by Sara Dosa. Available in theaters.

Funny Pages

Starring Daniel Zolghadri and Matthew Maher. Directed by Owen Kline. Available online.

God’s Country

Starring Thandiwe Newton. Directed by Julian Higgins. Available in theaters.

Good Night Oppy

Directed by Ryan White. In theaters 11/4, streaming 11/23.

The Good Nurse

Starring Jessica Chastain and Eddie Redmayne. Directed by Tobias Lindholm. Available in theaters and online.

Greatest Beer Run Ever

Starring Zac Efron, Russell Crowe, and Bill Murray. Directed by Peter Farrelly. Available online.

Honk for Jesus Save Your Soul

Starring Regina Hall and Sterling K. Brown. Directed by Adamma Ebo. Available online.

League of Superpets

Starring Dwayne Johnson and Kevin Hart. Directed by Jared Stern. Available online.

Marlowe

Starring Liam Neeson, Diane Kruger, and Jessica Lange. Directed by Neil Jordan. In theaters 12/2.

Marry Me

Starring Jennifer Lopez and Owen Wilson. Directed by Kat Coiro. Available online.

Men

Starring Jessie Buckley and Rory Kinnear. Directed by Alex Garland. Available online.

Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris

Starring Lesley Manville, Isabelle Huppert, and Lambert Wilson. Directed by Anthony Fabian. Available online.

My Policeman

Starring Harry Styles, Emma Corrin. Directed by Michael Grandage. In theaters and streaming 11/4.

Prey

Starring Amber Midthunder. Directed by Dan Trachtenberg. Available online.

The School for Good and Evil

Starring Sophia Anne Caruso, Sofia Wylie, and Lawrence Fishburne. Directed by Paul Feig. out

See How They Run

Starring Saoirse Ronan and Sam Rockwell. Directed by Tom George. Available in theaters.

Slumberland

Starring Jason Momoa, Matthew Barkley, and Chris O’Dowd. Directed by Francis Lawrence. In theaters 11/11, streaming 11/18.

Spirited

Starring Will Ferrell, Ryan Reynolds, and Octavia Spencer. Directed by Sean Anders. In theaters 11/11, streaming 11/18.

Stars at Noon

Starring Margaret Qualley and Joe Alwyn. Directed by Claire Denis. Available online.

Thirteen Lives

Starring Viggo Mortensen and Colin Farrell. Directed by Ron Howard. Available online.

Thor: Love and Thunder

Starring Chris Hemsworth, Christian Bale, and Natalie Portman. Directed by Taika Waititi. Available online.

The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent

Starring Nicolas Cage, Pedro Pascal, and Tiffany Haddish. Directed by Tom Gormican. Available online.

Weird: The Al Yankovic Story

Starring Daniel Radcliffe. Directed by Eric Appel. Streaming 11/4.

Where the Crawdads Sing

Starring Daisy Edgar-Jones and Taylor John Smith. Directed by Olivia Newman. Available online.

The Wonder

Starring Florence Pugh. Directed by Sebastián Leilo. In theaters 11/2, streaming 11/16.

$1

Beast

﻿Starring Idris Elba and Sharlto Copley. Directed by Baltasar Kormákur. Available online.

The Black Phone

﻿Starring Ethan Hawke and Madison Thames. Directed by Scott Derrickson. Available online.

Call Jane

﻿Starring Elizabeth Banks, Sigourney Weaver, and Chris Messina. Directed by Phyllis Nagy. In theaters 10/28.

Chip ‘n Dale Rescue Rangers

﻿Starring John Mulaney and Andy Samberg. Directed by Akiva Schaffer. Available online.

Death on the Nile

﻿Starring Kenneth Branagh, Gal Gadot, and Letitia Wright. Directed by Kenneth Branagh. Available online.

Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Rodrick Rules

Starring Bradley Noon and Hunter Dillon. Directed by Luke Cormican. Streaming 12/2.

Dog

﻿Starring Channing Tatum. Directed by Channing Tatum and Reid Carolin. Available online.

Don’t Worry Darling

﻿Starring Florence Pugh, Chris Pine, and Harry Styles. Directed by Olivia Wilde. Available in theaters.

Downton Abbey 2

﻿Starring Hugh Bonneville, Michelle Dockerey, and Maggie Smith. Directed by Simon Curtis. Available online.

Emergency

﻿Starring RJ Cyler. Directed by Carey Williams. Available online.

Halloween Ends

﻿Starring Jamie Lee Curtis. Directed by David Gordon Green. Available online.

Hustle

﻿Starring Adam Sandler, Queen Latifah, and Robert Duvall. Directed by Jeremiah Zagar. Available online.

Is That Black Enough for You?!?

﻿Starring Harry Belafonte and Lawrence Fishburne. Directed by Elvis Mitchell. Streaming 11/11.

The Lost City

﻿Starring Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum. Directed by Adam and Aaron Nee. Available online.

A Love Song

﻿Starring Dale Dickey and Wes Studi. Directed by Max Walker-Silverman. Available in theaters.

Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile

﻿Starring Javier Bardem, Constance Wu, and Shawn Mendes. Directed by Will Speck and Josh Gordon. Available in theaters.

Moonfall

﻿Starring Patrick Wilson and Halle Berry. Directed by Roland Emmerich. Available online.

Morbius

﻿Starring Jared Leto. Directed by Daniel Espinosa. Available online.

Kimi

﻿Starring Zoë Kravitz and Rita Wilson. Directed by Steven Soderbergh. Available online.

On the Count of Three

﻿Starring Jerrod Carmichael, Christopher Abbott, and Tiffany Haddish. Directed by Jerrod Carmichael. Available online.

The People We Hate at the Wedding

﻿Starring Allison Janney, Ben Platt, and Kristen Bell. Directed by Claire Scanlon. Streaming 11/18.

Poker Face

Starring Russell Crowe. Directed by Russell Crowe. In theaters 11/16, streaming 11/22.

Raymond and Ray

﻿Starring Ewan McGregor and Ethan Hawke. Directed by Rodrigo García. Available online.

The Redeem Team

﻿Starring LeBron James and Dwyane Wade. Directed by Jon Weinbach. Available online.

Rosaline

﻿Starring Kaitlyn Dever. Directed by Karen Maine. Available online.

Smile

﻿Starring Sosie Bacon. Directed by Parker Finn. Available in theaters.

Sonic 2

﻿Starring James Marsden and Ben Schwartz. Directed by Jeff Fowler. Available online.

Spoiler Alert

﻿Starring Jim Parsons and Sally Field. Directed by Michael Showalter. In theaters 12/2.

Uncharted

﻿Starring Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg. Directed by Ruben Fleischer. Available online.

Violent Night

﻿Starring David Harbour and John Leguizamo. Directed by Tommy Wirkola. In theaters 1/2.

White Bird: A Wonder Story

﻿Starring Ariella Glaser and Gillian Anderson. Directed by Marc Forster.

X

﻿Starring Mia Goth, Brittany Snow, and Jenna Ortega. Directed by Ti West. Available online.

Draft Your Team

Visit our draft page to select your movies. The deadline to submit a ballot is November 21, 2022, but points will start accruing much sooner, so draft early for your best odds!